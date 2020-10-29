Patriot NCOs compete to become Best Warrior

JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Six noncommissioned officers from the 174th Infantry Brigade competed to claim the title of Best Warrior during the quarterly competition Oct. 27-29.



Over the course of three days, the candidates performed a variety of physical and mental challenges, testing their physical strength and endurance as well as their mental fortitude and ability to prepare.



Ultimately, Staff Sgt. Maximo Vincente, a fire direction observer coach/trainer from 3rd Field Artillery Battalion, 314th Regiment, emerged victorious in a close race.



To kick off the competition, candidates performed the Army Combat Fitness Test, the Army’s new physical test of record.



The Best Warrior contenders followed the ACFT with a trip to the range to zero rifles and qualify with pop-up targets. In accordance with the latest training guidance, this qualification was a vastly different event to the iterations of years past. This time, a standing supported position was added to the familiar prone supported, prone unsupported, and kneeling firing positions. Firers were also required to transition between stances and reload during the short periods between targets.



The dreaded 12-mile ruck march was the next day. With a set load, each competitor raced the clock and each other to finish as quickly as possible.

“We expect to see a lot of motivation from the candidates. The 12-mile foot march can be a grueling event both physically and mentally,” said Master Sgt. Ethan Schweitzer, an operations sergeant from 1st Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment. “The Soldier who starts off in first place doesn’t always finish that way.”



The competition concluded with a formal board, with each NCO answering a variety of questions testing their knowledge, reasoning, and confidence.



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Lamkins, the 174th Brigade’s senior enlisted adviser, announced the winner the following week during a town hall meeting. Vincente said he had no idea he’d won the competition.



“I’d had an idea that I was close to the top, but I started questioning all the things I knew I should improve [after the board],” Vincente said. “I knew I did what I could, but I had no way of knowing how the others did. It was a surprise.”



Vincente will go on to represent the 174th in further competitions at the divisional level.

