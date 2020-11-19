More than two dozen Airmen earn CCAF degrees

Photo By R.J. Oriez | Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, makes remarks at...... read more read more Photo By R.J. Oriez | Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, makes remarks at the Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony Nov. 19. 2020, at the National Museum of the Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Miller said the strength of the U.S. Air Force was the professionalism of the enlisted corps and urged the graduates to continue their education. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez) see less | View Image Page

The Community College of the Air Force held its fall graduation ceremony Nov. 19 in Carney Auditorium at the National Museum of the Air Force.



Twenty-nine Airmen earned associate degrees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, only eight attended and no guests were allowed.



Col. Patrick Milller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, acknowledged the pandemic’s challenges in his remarks to the graduating class.



“In this environment, we have the opportunity to push these things to the side. There’s a lot of chaos, lots of challenges going on,” Miller said. “But this is important enough of a milestone that we need to do this. You’ve earned this. For the folks who could not be here, you’ve earned this.”



Chief Master Sgt. Arwa Cavender, 88th Medical Support Squadron superintendent, gave the commencement speech, sharing her educational challenges, which included an early childhood in Yemen, having to learn English as she went through elementary school in the United States and the lack of support from her traditional family. Cavender overcame all to achieve great academic success, earning two CCAF degrees, a bachelor’s and master’s degree.



She stressed the need to continue education.



“This is not your end,” she said. “As we are all here to honor your milestone and to tell you how proud we are of you, we are also here to support your enduring commitment to take advantage of the doors that will lead you to your professional or personal journey.”



Miller echoed her call and urged the new graduates to not consider this an end.



“The warrior who cultivates his mind polishes his arms,” Miller said, quoting the late 17th-century Duke of Boufflers.



“What makes our United States Air Force so great, what makes us the envy of the world’s armed forces, is the professionalism of our enlisted corps. You are adding to our strength every single day. Don’t let your journey stop here. Continue to grow, continue to learn.”

Miller finished by warning and challenging the graduates.



“When we stop learning, we become stagnant,” he told them. “We stop developing. We stop growing. We stop adapting. So I charge you to keep moving forward. Find that bachelor’s degree, find that master’s degree; heck, find that Ph.D. Get a couple of each. It is out there for your taking.”



The event was streamed for the graduates and family members who could not attend. It’s available for viewing at www.dvidshub.net/video/773345/community-college-air-force-graduation.