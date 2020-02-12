Technology and Teamwork: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Welding and Cladding System

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has continued to make improvements and progress toward a more modernized work environment. Recent modernization has come in the form of new equipment acquisition. One of these new pieces of equipment is for NNSY’s Pipe Shop (Code 960), the Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Technologies (AMET) Welding and Cladding System, which will be used to manufacture joints, repair and extend the lifespan of large valves, and service various other shipboard components. The welding and cladding system is an automated process and does not require a welder onsite during its operation.



“The shipyard is gaining new capabilities and a new modern process with the welding and cladding system,” said Engineering Technician, Kamau Adams, Production and Equipment Management Group (Code 981). “It’s an added safety component having this new automated system because you don’t have to actually have a welder, hands-on, working in the heat or in confined spaces.”



The AMET Welding and Cladding System is able to clad and produce various valves and create fitted joints that support submarine and aircraft carrier maintenance availabilities and operations. Cladding is any material used to cover a structure's exterior. For metalwork, cladding is the bonding together of dissimilar metals. These metals are built up and welded together to protect against certain elements and to remain shielded from environmental conditions.



In addition to the welding and cladding system’s safety advantages and its capability in extending the lifespan of various shipboard components, it also increases the production rate of repaired valves and fitted joints and increases the efficiency of welders. Adams stated, “The cladding system is ultimately a set it and forget it system. This means that a welder cladding a particular valve may take a week, but the cladding system can be programmed and generate the same valve in approximately two days, cutting production time in half, while allowing the welder to be free to conduct other critical repairs.”



The AMET Welding and Cladding System is an extremely valuable asset for the Pipe Shop. The automated system has proven to be efficient by increasing production, increasing the lifespan of shipboard components and improving safety measures for welders. However, what was also proven when the system first arrived: it cannot operate, repair, or maintain itself. While the shipyard continues to make great strides in modernizing equipment and facilities, it continues to follow the philosophy of people being at the heart of what NNSY does to accomplish the mission and provide the Fleet with well-equipped and highly capable ships and submarines.

Date: 12.02.2020
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US