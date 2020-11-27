Members of Task Force Center celebrate Thanksgiving with their military family while deployed in the fight against COVID-19

Photo By Master Sgt. Helen Miller | Members of Task Force Center, based out of Lansing, Mich., enjoy their Thanksgiving...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Helen Miller | Members of Task Force Center, based out of Lansing, Mich., enjoy their Thanksgiving Meal. The Soldiers and Airmen of Task Force Center are deployed to North Dakota to support hospitals of North Dakota by working along their civilian partners to fight COVID-19, Nov. 26, 2020. The service members were able to enjoy a good meal while still practicing social distancing and following the guidelines for virus mitigation. The U.S. Air Force nurses and medical personnel that are part of Task Force Center support the fight against the virus by caring for COVID-19 patients alongside their civilian counterparts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller) see less | View Image Page

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how many of us spent Thanksgiving with smaller gatherings or passing up the opportunity to see friends and family in the hopes of keeping everyone safe from the virus.



In North Dakota approximately 60 U.S. Air Force nurses; behavioral support specialists; religious support specialists; and members of Task Force Center, based out of Lansing, Michigan, which is providing command and control, were also away from their loved ones to support the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operations. These service members are supporting six hospitals across the state, caring for COVID-19 patients alongside their civilian counterparts.



Even though the Soldiers and Airmen are away from home on Thanksgiving, these service members were able to spend this Thanksgiving holiday with their military family, while still maintaining social distancing and the Department of Defense guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation.



“I called my grandpa to see how he is doing,” said Sgt. Kathryn Davis, deployed with Task Force Center. “I feel bad for those that have to be alone in order to be safe. At least I am here with my military brothers and sisters and it still feels like a holiday and a celebration of thanks”.



Although Thanksgiving wasn’t exactly “normal” this year for these service members, trying to keep each other safe and mitigate the spread of the virus is the number one priority until COVID-19 is defeated.



“We are so thankful to have the support of these Soldiers and Airmen,” said Karen Zimmerman, registered nurse and Chief Nursing Officer at Trinity Hospital, North Dakota. “We need you, and America needs you.”