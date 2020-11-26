Fort Lee celebrates Thanksgiving

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | More than 5,500 Soldiers ate a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 in the dining facilities at...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | More than 5,500 Soldiers ate a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 in the dining facilities at Fort Lee, Virginia. The kitchens across post served about 2,000 pounds each of turkey and ham, 1,800 pounds of prime rib, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 500 pounds of Salmon, 250 gallons of macaroni and cheese, and 350 pies and other holiday mainstays were served. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Deputy Public Affairs Officer



FORT LEE, Va. — Although there were some changes this year due to the threat of COVID-19, the five dining facilities on Fort Lee still hosted the traditional Thanksgiving feast for troops.



More than 5,500 Soldiers across the installation ate a Thanksgiving meal Thursday, said Richard Bennett, food program manager for Logistics Readiness Center-Lee.



More than 500 personnel worked to feed the Soldiers, he added.



The kitchens across post served about 2,000 pounds each of turkey and ham, 1,800 pounds of prime rib, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 500 pounds of Salmon, 250 gallons of macaroni and cheese, and 350 pies and other holiday mainstays.



Workers started 36 hours in advance to get ready, ordering food, purchasing supplies and doing their initial preparation, Bennett said.



DFACs have put in place – over the course of the pandemic – a long list of precautions designed to keep military members and employees safe. Each initial entry training unit had a designated Thanksgiving meal time at their assigned dining facility.



The dining facility staffs used the COVID-10 sanitation and disinfectant protocols and diners were required to use food sanitation gloved if they served themselves, Bennett said.



The schedule was expanded this year to ensure the implementation of appropriate social distancing and crowd limit safeguards.