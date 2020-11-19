Maj. Gen. Hamilton assumes command of Task Force Spartan

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - The 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, assumed command of Task Force Spartan at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 19, 2020.



The event oversaw the command of the task force transfer from the leadership of Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding general of 42nd Infantry Division to Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, commanding general of 36th Inf. Div.



During the ceremony, Hamilton said his Soldiers prepared for this deployment with rigorous training exercises that challenged them in all aspects of being a Soldier.



"I am confident that this fantastic group of Soldiers is ready to go and assume mission command in the Middle East," said Hamilton.



TF Spartan is a unique, multicomponent organization that maintains a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia to strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity through Operation Spartan Shield.



"We look forward to continuing the great work the 42nd Inf. Div. has accomplished in support of U.S. Army Central Command and our partners to ensure we have a safe and secure Middle East," said Hamilton.



Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, commanding general, U.S. ARCENT, presided over the ceremony.



"You have a very large supporting cast, you have phenomenal teammates here,” said Ferrell to the Soldiers of the 36th Inf. Div. “Go forward, do wonderful things, and know that we are all counting on you."



At the conclusion of the ceremony, the New York-based 42nd Inf. Div. relinquished command of TF Spartan, cased their colors — symbolizing the end of their term in Southwest Asia.



"We will never forget our new friends and allies for whom the main reason we are here, to support the people of our host nations,” said Ferrari.



Then, the 36th Inf. Div., also known as Arrowhead Division, unfurled their colors signifying they have taken command of TF Spartan, assuming oversight of OSS, and more importantly, are ready to continue theater security cooperation activities in the region.



"It's about each nation's stability," said Hamilton. "Ensuring our partner nations can do the things they need to do to protect and defend their countries.”



In the past, the 36th Inf. Div. has been involved in three other named military operations in the region: Operation New Dawn, Enduring Freedom, and Freedom's Sentinel.

