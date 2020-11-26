Strategic Sealift Officer Earns Milestone Qualification

A Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) Strategic Sealift Officer (SSO) was pinned with an SSO Warfare Insignia during a ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 25.



Lt. j.g. Amanda See, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, earned this warfare qualification during her six-month naval reserve assignment as a Maritime Domain Awareness Analyst for NCAGS.



NCAGS provides the interface between military operations and merchant shipping. This interface involves the provision of military cooperation, guidance, advice, and assistance to merchant shipping. NCAGS is employed to enhance the safety of participating merchant ships in the operations area while supporting military objectives.



The SSO Program supports the national defense sealift requirement and capabilities, as executed by Military Sealift Command. The program provides naval reserve officers who are licensed merchant marine officers with sealift, maritime operations, and logistics subject matter expertise.



“I am grateful for the variety of career opportunities the SSO program provides,” said Lt. j.g. See.



In her civilian capacity, Lt. j.g. See has extensive experience in commercial sailing on a variety of vessels from coastal tankers to general cargo ships, which has allowed her to upgrade her sailing license.



While in Bahrain, See maintained regular communication between US warships and commercial shipping to ensure uninterrupted flow of trade commerce throughout the Middle East region.



“Earning my SSOWI will qualify me to explore more of these opportunities and further develop my naval and civilian career,” said See.



The SSO program currently has approximately 2,330 members.



“SSO maritime expertise is a force multiplier,” said Capt. Todd Hiller, NCAGS Bahrain commanding officer.



Capt. Hiller explained that the SSO program operates by leveraging members’ broad maritime educational foundation based on worldwide employment and specialized work experience.



“Our evolution has allowed the Navy to strengthen its strategic relationship with the maritime industry and the innate ability to carry out its sea control, power projection, and maritime security missions in a contested environment…anytime, anywhere,” said Hiller.



See returns to the United States on November 30th, where she enjoys hiking, snowboarding, and visiting national parks.



“This (assignment) gave me the broader understanding of the region that I lacked,” said See.



“I hope to be able to use my gained regional knowledge on future jobs and deployments.”



NCAGS assists operational commanders in managing risk by providing situational awareness and near real-time information on the commercial shipping picture, to help ensure the safe passage of merchant shipping and the safety of naval vessels.



NCAGS helps improve the security of the world’s oceans by sharing information among participating partner countries to lessen threats and smooth the flow of commerce in the maritime domain.

