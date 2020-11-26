Fort McCoy Installation Legal Office employees recognized for outstanding service

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lt. Col. Savas Kyriakidis, staff judge advocate for Fort McCoy Garrison; Mary Kaiser,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lt. Col. Savas Kyriakidis, staff judge advocate for Fort McCoy Garrison; Mary Kaiser, paralegal specialist with the Installation Legal Office (ILO); Jim Markgraf, paralegal specialist with ILO; and Col. Michael Poss, garrison commander, show the awards presented Nov. 4, 2020, to Kaiser and Markgraf for excellent service at Fort McCoy, Wis. Kaiser earned a length-of-service award, and both Kaiser and Markgraf earned certificates of appreciation for collecting more than $400,000 in claims during fiscal year 2020. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

Two members of the Installation Legal Office were honored for their outstanding work during a short ceremony Nov. 3 at Fort McCoy.



Awards were presented for two separate accomplishments. First, an award was given to Mary Kaiser, paralegal specialist, for 35 years of service. Second, both Kaiser and Jim Markgraf, paralegal specialist, were given awards for successfully collecting more than $400,000 in claims during fiscal year (FY) 2020 for the U.S. Treasury.



Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Command Sgt. Maj. Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, and the legal office staff attended the event.



Kaiser has served as part of the claims team for 35 years, successfully collecting several million dollars’ worth of returns for the U.S. Treasury. In FY 2020 alone, she was integral in collecting more than $400,000 on behalf of the U.S. government.



According to the award application, Kaiser is entrusted to communicate and coordinate the integral balance among claimants, attorneys, and the Department of Justice in order to facilitate successful claims settlements.



She does all of this with exceptional tact, professionalism, and integrity.

Beyond her claims mission, Kaiser has also served a pivotal role within client services, assisting thousands of Soldiers, veterans, and family members over the years with their legal assistance needs. In the past, she also served as an Equal Employment Opportunity for several years.

Markgraf has served as both a civilian and an active-duty member for a combined 39 years of federal service. Over the past few years, he has taken on an increasingly active and instrumental role in the claims department within the office. Markgraf assisted in the collection of more than $400,000 in collections in fiscal year 2020.



“Within the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, success of the claims mission has one of the most visible and tangible results. Real money is collected from at-fault parties on behalf of the military and returned to the U.S. Treasury,” said Lt. Col. Savas Kyriakidis, staff judge advocate for Fort McCoy Garrison.



“The Fort McCoy claims team has literally returned millions of dollars back to the military for use in operations,” Kyriakidis said. “Jim Markgraf and Mary Kaiser are among the best in the business in fighting for and representing the government’s interests in affirmative claims.”



(The Fort McCoy Installation Legal Office contributed to this article.)