Safety: Continue to build winter weather preparedness

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A grader operator moves snow Nov. 14, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy emergency management officials recommend people be ready for traveling in winter as well as be ready for winter emergencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

With fall soon coming to a close, it is time to remind everyone to be prepared for winter storms and extreme cold.



While the danger of severe winter weather varies across the country, everyone can benefit by taking a few easy steps now to prepare for emergencies.



A first step, regardless of where you live, is to visit the Ready.gov website to find preparedness ideas you can use all year long.



“Severe winter weather can strike any time between October and April here in Wisconsin. Even in years that we experience a mild winter, we can be hit with a major snowstorm or extreme cold unexpectedly,” said DPTMS Emergency Management Specialist Tim Werstein.

“I encourage everyone to get an emergency supply kit, develop and practice a family emergency plan and stay informed about emergencies that may affect our area. Individuals can log onto Ready.gov to learn more.”



Severe winter weather can include snow or subfreezing temperatures, strong winds, and ice.



An emergency supply kit both at home and in the car will help prepare you and your family for winter power outages and icy or impassable roads.



Both kits should include a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, extra flashlights and batteries. In addition, your home kit should include a three-day supply of food and water. Thoroughly check and update your family’s emergency supply kit and add the following supplies in preparation for winter weather:



Have rock salt to melt ice on walkways as well. Also keep sand available to improve traction on driveways and sidewalks.



Have snow shovels and other snow-removal equipment. And also have adequate clothing and blankets to help keep you warm.



Ensure your family preparedness plan and contacts are up to date and exercise your plan. If you have pets, make sure they are part of your plan.



Finally, make sure to familiarize yourself with the terms that are used to identify a winter storm hazard and discuss with your family what to do if a winter storm watch or warning is issued.



Terms used to describe a winter storm hazard include the following:



• Freezing rain creates a coating of ice on roads and walkways.



• Sleet is rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes roads to freeze and become slippery.



• Winter weather advisory means cold, ice, and snow are expected.



• Winter storm watch means severe weather such as heavy snow or ice is possible in the next day or two.



• Winter storm warning means severe winter conditions have begun or will begin very soon.



For more information and winter preparedness tips and weather w, please visit: //www.ready.gov.



(Article prepared by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Emergency Management Office.)