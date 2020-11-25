Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Secretary of Defense visits NSA Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.25.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 25, 2020) – Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher C. Miller, visited with personnel on board U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 25.
    Miller met with Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) to discuss ongoing operations and partnerships in the region.
    During his tour, Miller visited NAVCENT’s headquarters and forward-deployed naval forces at the waterfront, including coastal patrol ships, mine countermeasure ships and MK VI patrol craft.
    During his final stop on base, he served Thanksgiving dinner to Sailors and Marines before sitting down with them to discuss their experiences while serving in Bahrain.
    The visit highlighted the role of NAVCENT/5th Fleet’s operations to the U.S. national defense strategy as well as the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. Navy.
    Personnel participating in the visit strictly adhered to coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigations, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.
    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 01:14
    Story ID: 383863
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    SECDEF
    CTF56
    CTF55

