Acting Secretary of Defense visits NSA Bahrain

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch | 201125-N-IO414-1019 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 25, 2020) Acting Secretary of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch | 201125-N-IO414-1019 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 25, 2020) Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher C. Miller visits U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) headquarters on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov 25. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 25, 2020) – Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher C. Miller, visited with personnel on board U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 25.

Miller met with Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) to discuss ongoing operations and partnerships in the region.

During his tour, Miller visited NAVCENT’s headquarters and forward-deployed naval forces at the waterfront, including coastal patrol ships, mine countermeasure ships and MK VI patrol craft.

During his final stop on base, he served Thanksgiving dinner to Sailors and Marines before sitting down with them to discuss their experiences while serving in Bahrain.

The visit highlighted the role of NAVCENT/5th Fleet’s operations to the U.S. national defense strategy as well as the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. Navy.

Personnel participating in the visit strictly adhered to coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigations, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.