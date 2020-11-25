Fort McCoy Garrison coordinates holiday food drive

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy, Wis., Soldiers drop off food Nov. 9, 2020, at the Neighbor for Neighbor...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy, Wis., Soldiers drop off food Nov. 9, 2020, at the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah, Wis. Personnel with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy completed the effort as part of a holiday food drive. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison is coordinating a food drive in advance of the holidays, and members of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) made their first drop-off Nov. 9 to food pantries in Sparta and Tomah, Wis.



HHC Soldiers delivered more than 1,200 pounds of nonperishable food items to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah and Couleecap Inc. in Sparta. They also delivered 34 frozen turkeys and hams for holiday dinners.



Executive Director Doug Staller with Neighbor for Neighbor said his organization greatly appreciates the donation, and that nonperishable food items are extremely important to their clients.



“We have many clients who do not have full-size refrigerators, so these items have a longer shelf life. These items are also often easier for clients to prepare,” Staller said.



While the food pantry’s needs change from month to month, some items are always in demand, he said. “Peanut butter and jelly are always good items. Canned meats and meals are also good. Instant oatmeal is another item that has good nutritional value and long shelf life.”



More information about Neighbor for Neighbor is available online at www.nfnfoodpantry.org. More information about the Couleecap food pantry is available online at www.couleecap.org/food-assistance.html.



The Fort McCoy food drive will continue collecting items until Dec. 16. Nonperishable items can be dropped off at a collection box at the Fort McCoy Commissary, building 1537. Perishable frozen items can be donated at building 104 with advance coordination. Call 608-388-2109 to arrange dropoff.



“The HHC U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy hopes all Soldiers and civilians who are able will help care for our neighbors who are less fortunate,” said Maj. E.A. Woody, HHC commander. “The intent is to help feed families in need during the long holiday. I imagine 2020 may have hit some families a little harder than others. Join the HHC in making a difference in our community.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



(Aimee Malone with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office contributed to this article.)