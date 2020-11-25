Alaska’s adjutant general talks with mission essential personnel via video conference

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Capable of responding to a variety of high-risk incidents, such as chemical and radiological contamination, the Civil Support Team maintains constant mission readiness. Even under the uncommon circumstances of life during a pandemic, the team is mission essential and remains on call.



Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the 103rd Civil Support Team over a web meeting to touch base and connect with the Airmen and Soldiers.



“It’s been challenging,” said Saxe. “My style has always been to get around, to work out with people, to talk with people face to face. With this new normal, making connections and having discussions has been difficult,” he continued. “I appreciate what you are doing, especially within the dynamics of the pandemic.”



From professional development, mental and physical health, to effective leadership, the discussion covered a range of topics. Saxe shared his strategic plan and answered questions from members of the unit.



Acknowledging challenges from COVID-19, Lt. Col. Anthony Mortrud, commander of the 103rd CST, highlighted the importance of maintaining mission readiness.



“It is important to meet the mission at all times,” said Mortrud. “We are available, as needed, to report and get the job done. Despite the obstacles that have been presented, we are continuing to train and mentor our Soldiers and Airmen.”



In the event of an emergency, the 103rd Civil Support Team stands ready to provide trained personnel in support of the state of Alaska.

