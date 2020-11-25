Electrician snags EOQ for MCLB Barstow

Photo By Keith Hayes | John E. Hutton, journeyman electrician for Facilities Maintenance Branch, marks a...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | John E. Hutton, journeyman electrician for Facilities Maintenance Branch, marks a location for a new illuminated Exit sign at Behavioral Health Department offices aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Nov 17. Earlier he had installed the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant automatic door opener at the same facility. see less | View Image Page

John E. Hutton, Facilities Maintenance Branch of S-F, is the Employee of the Quarter for GS-9 and Below for the 4th quarter of 2020, for Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.



Prior to working at FMB, Hutton was a contractor electrician working at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, and in the same capacity at Edwards Air Force Base prior to being hired on as a Wage Grade 10 employee at MCLB Barstow.



He was also an instructor in electrical work prior to working for the government. “I’ve worked for FMB for nearly two years, but I’ve been a journeyman electrician since 2002,” Hutton said.



“Back in the real world I’ve built banks, skyscrapers, aircraft hangers, and schools,” he said.



“John is a real professional and a hard worker,” said Peter Barela, supervisor, S-F Facilities Maintenance Branch. “He’s the kind of worker you call in to figure out how to fix something when others can’t. I can’t think of anyone else more deserving Employee of the Quarter recognition than him.”



“John is an outstanding employee,” echoed Jacob Taney, Hutton’s supervisor and the man whom put him up for Employee of the Quarter consideration. “He has extensive knowledge in his field. He has flawless completion rate for his jobs, and he volunteers to help out others in the FMB to complete their jobs,” he continued.



“His knowledge of personal protective equipment used in electrical work is extensive, and we all have benefited from his experience,” Taney said. Hutton lives in Pinion Hills and faces a 70 mile trip to work every day, but the time seems to fly by for him.



“I love working for the government. It’s easy, if you know what you’re doing and if you have people you work with whom know what they’re doing,” Hutton concluded. “I love working as an electrician. I love figuring out what went wrong and how to fix it. I try and make a difference in my job by doing it well every time.”



Hutton has never encountered a job that he couldn’t do, but some have presented challenges. “Sometimes you find a job where some systems are tied into other systems, and you have to figure out what the other person was thinking when they did the previous work,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s fun, too.”



The wastewater treatment plant aboard base is another frequent customer of his skills.



“Everybody can smell when the pumps working to keep the smell at bay break down, so that’s a job for me that requires not only a good electrician’s knowledge, but speed, too,”



Hutton said. When he was an apprentice electrician, one rule was emphasized that he has lived by and used as a philosophy for his work ethic since becoming a journeyman electrician.



“You don’t do your job for you, you do it for the next person whom may have to work on the same project if something goes wrong,” he said.



“Hopefully with this thought in mind, when you have to repair something on a job done by another electrician, the job will go smooth because they ensured you could easily follow their previous work so you could get your job done.