UCT One Completes Final Evaluation Phase Exercise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One completed a final evaluation phase (FEP) exercise on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 13.

The purpose of the FEP exercise, which began Nov. 7, and concluded Nov. 12, was to retain specific qualifications and prepare the unit for an upcoming deployment. Throughout the week, Sailors assigned to UCT One practiced standard evolutions including setting security perimeters, diving and small boat operations, improvised explosive device scenarios and mass casualty medical drills.

“This is a good opportunity to exercise our abilities as a team,” said U.S. Navy Chief Builder Garrett Snyder, UCT One’s assistant officer in charge of Construction Dive Detachment Alfa. “Over the week, this will test our capabilities for things such as dive operations while maintaining a protective posture the entire time.”

According to Snyder, the field exercise is a standard method used to evaluate and assess the detachments’ capabilities with overall procedures and to simulate deployment conditions, properly training Seabees on what to expect when in the field.

Throughout the exercise, the UCT One Seabees demonstrated their capabilities in underwater demolition, completing dive surveys and setting organized convoy security using Humvees.

“UCT One brings a lot of different things to the fight,” said Lt. Charles Murdock, executive officer of UCT One. “Our underwater capabilities from dive operations is just one of our capabilities. The detachment has been doing a tremendous job all week.”

Murdock added that the unit is ready for whatever expeditionary environment they are placed in.

After concluding the FEP exercise, UCT One will continue to train and maintain operational readiness to deploy.

UCT One provides a responsive military capability for underwater and waterfront engineering, construction and repair in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations.

