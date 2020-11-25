Dover develops embedded medic program

Photo By Airman Cydney Lee | Lt. Col. Denise Lemon and Andrea Matthes Berg, Operational Support Team members from...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cydney Lee | Lt. Col. Denise Lemon and Andrea Matthes Berg, Operational Support Team members from the 436th Medical Group, pose for a photo Nov. 12, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, De. OST is an embedded medical team focused on building preventative mental health and physical fitness programs tailored to each individual squadron’s needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cydney Lee) see less | View Image Page

Dover Air Force Base, Del. -- As the Air Force accelerates change in response to increased demands, Dover Air Force Base is laying the foundations for increased support at the unit level by embedding medical teams.



Operational Support Team is a five-person medical unit focused on building preventative mental health and physical fitness programs tailored to each individual squadron’s needs, said Andrea Matthes Berg, 436th Medical Group OST team lead.



The team is designed to work with one squadron for up to 3 to 5 months, providing on-site care and training volunteers to run the program once the team has moved to the next squadron.



Matthes Berg explained that the training encourages Airmen to help build the program which helps cultivate investment.



The program at Dover started its development in August of 2020 and is expected to be fully operational this winter. The team currently has three members: a team lead, a flight commander, and a physical therapist. A social worker and a psychologist are expected to join the team soon.



The team uses data compiled from different squadrons at Dover Air Force Base to choose which they work with first. The number of profiles as well as the tempo of the squadron will be taken into account.



“We know [with] increased ops tempo, usually [comes] the increase in depression and then work performance is decreased,” said Lt Col. Denise Lemon, the flight commander for Dover’s Operational Support Team. “So if we can help with that in any way, and keep our ops tempo going and keep our people healthy, then we have happier people.”



The OST works closely with squadron leaders to build the most effective plan for their Airmen.



“The tempo may look different based on the base and its needs,” said Matthes Berg. “We’re adjusting fire to fit the pulse of the unit.”



By tailoring their approach to individual needs, the team hopes to develop a closer connection with the Airmen.



“I think through working together we will learn to trust each other just like you would in your smaller environments,” said Lemon.



Team lead Matthes Berg expanded on the importance of trust in relationship building and getting Airmen the help they need.



“The proof’s in the pudding,” said Matthes Berg. “The more you get to know somebody, the more you’re willing to talk to them about your issues.”



Once fully implemented, the OST program will be evaluated by subjective and objective surveys to gauge effectiveness and refine the program moving forward.