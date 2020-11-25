“They asked, we listened” - Greely scores big with upgrades and new equipment

Photo By Chris Maestas | New equipment for the Fort Greely Child Development Center arrives Nov. 6 as one part...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | New equipment for the Fort Greely Child Development Center arrives Nov. 6 as one part of a larger garrison quality of life campaign. “We want to make sure that our equipment is state of the art and up to date with current trends to make sure we continue propelling our families and our children forward to be successful,” said Acting CYS Coordinator Nicholya Williams. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Pioneering to be at the forefront of early childhood development and education, Fort Greely’s Child Development Center Quality of Life Campaign has breathed new life into CYS facilities by adding the latest equipment and gadgets which began arriving Nov. 6.



The initiative was set in motion after a technical assistant visit was conducted by a project assessment validation team.



“Some deciding factors for our QoL initiatives come from the voice of the customer, they asked and we listened.” said Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Jessica Smith. Through multiple listening sessions, customer evaluation comments and discussions throughout the community, Greely has managed to justify and secure the approval of a 9,000 square foot indoor playground, set to begin construction on the north side of Aurora Community Activity Center in 2023.



“I’m thankful we have a community that is supportive, understanding and is willing to participate in sharing their needs, wants and desires," said Smith. Adding that many more quality of life initiatives, both immediate and long-term, will be taking place over the next couple of years.

“Our community faces unique challenges with location, remoteness and the weather,” said Acting CYS Coordinator Nicholya Williams. “We are continuingly thinking outside the box, but within the realm of CYS restrictions to make sure that we are providing the best care as well as the best experiences for our families and children.”



Improvements provide quality care, education and programs for soldiers, civilians, families and contractors alike.



“As a child development center, we do a lot of firsts with our children,” said Williams. “A lot of times it’s the first time they walk in our program, it’s the first time their holding a fork, or utilizing a spoon.”



CYS programing is an integral part of the community, ensuring warfighters and maintainers can focus on the mission while having a peace of mind knowing that their children are receiving quality care.

“We want to make sure that our equipment is state-of-art and up-to-date with current trends to make sure we continue propelling our families and our children forward to be successful,” said Williams.



Fort Greely serves as the home of the nation’s Ground Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system and is located about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. It is also the home of the Cold Regions Test Center. It is named in honor of Major General Adolphus Greely.