8th TSC commander visits the 404th AFSB

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. ¬– Col. Michael Rivera, commander, 404th Army Field...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. ¬– Col. Michael Rivera, commander, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, greets Maj. Gen. David Wilson, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, as he visits the 404th AFSB Headquarters Nov. 9. Rivera and his staff briefed Wilson on the brigade’s mission, priorities and sustainment support activities the 404th AFSB performs for America’s First Corps and JBLM. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Col. Michael Rivera, commander, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, greets Maj. Gen. David Wilson, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, as he visits the 404th AFSB Headquarters Nov. 9. Rivera and his staff briefed Wilson on the brigade’s mission, priorities and sustainment support activities the 404th AFSB performs for America’s First Corps and JBLM. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)