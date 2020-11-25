Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC commander visits the 404th AFSB

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Col. Michael Rivera, commander, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, greets Maj. Gen. David Wilson, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, as he visits the 404th AFSB Headquarters Nov. 9. Rivera and his staff briefed Wilson on the brigade’s mission, priorities and sustainment support activities the 404th AFSB performs for America’s First Corps and JBLM. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)

