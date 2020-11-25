JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Col. Michael Rivera, commander, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, greets Maj. Gen. David Wilson, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, as he visits the 404th AFSB Headquarters Nov. 9. Rivera and his staff briefed Wilson on the brigade’s mission, priorities and sustainment support activities the 404th AFSB performs for America’s First Corps and JBLM. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 13:50
|Story ID:
|383826
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th TSC commander visits the 404th AFSB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT