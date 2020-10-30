Naval Shore Installations Triad Enjoy Successful Close Out of Energy Awareness Month

By Matt Haupt, PE, CPP, Director NAVFAC Headquarters Energy



Commanders, Naval Installations Command (CNIC), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Marine Corps Installation Command (MCICOM) concluded Energy Awareness Month last month with several successful efforts.



The energy teams at CNIC, NAVFAC, and MCICOM, worked jointly to obtain resources associated with energy savings and efficiency. Based on the energy teams’ work, Navy received approximately $60M in Defense funding for future energy efficiency and resiliency projects, based on energy savings realized in the past five years.



“I am proud of the joint accomplishments of our CNIC, NAVFAC and MCICOM team during this year’s Energy Action Month,” said Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, NAVFAC/chief of Civil Engineers. “As we closed out the month of October, the Navy has had some very successful efforts that are worthy of highlighting.”



• Puget Sound Energy and the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission worked with the Utilities Rate and Studies (URS) mission resulting in cost avoidance of over 5% of the utility cost per year for the Navy. This significant accomplishment capped off numerous months of response and cross-answering testimonies, initial and reply post-hearing briefs, adjustments to the electric cost allocation, electric revenue distribution, electric attrition, and other salient efforts. This has resulted in over a quarter of a million dollar cost avoidance per year at the Puget Sound area.

• NAVFAC awarded an energy-focused Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NWSC) Seal Beach Detachment Norco that will provide a microgrid and full-installation power resilience during grid outages. The developer will use approximately ten acres of real estate to develop a two-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic generator that is augmented with a five MW-hour battery storage system.

• Continued the construction of over $1B of energy resilience improvements across seven different Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPC) at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Submarine Base New London, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NS), Portsmouth NS, Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and multiple installations in the Norfolk area.

• Finalizing the design and started construction of a 20 MW energy program upgrade to support emerging mission requirements for the NSWC, Philadelphia Division.

• NAVFAC Utilities provided over $30M in water infrastructure improvements at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, NAS El Centro and NS Norfolk while we also provided $45M in energy utility improvements at Camp Smith in Hawaii, NS Bremerton and NMCC Bethesda; ensuring that the warfighter has all of the essential power for their critical missions.

• More than 350 Navy energy professionals, from all echelon commands, attended the Energy Exchange presented by both the Department of Energy and Department of Defense. This annual training event provides current and future technologies to improve the energy efficiency, resiliency and reliability across the shore infrastructure.



Additionally, the use of third party financing also enabled the Navy to recapitalize on its power and water infrastructure. EUL, ESPCs, and Utility Energy Services Contracts projects, are estimated to save more than $11M in FY21 alone. Approximately $140M of energy contracts to support the Navy were started, or put into performance to service the Navy with this critical utility. These acquisition tools enable the shore installations commands to enable warfighter lethality while improving the shore infrastructure, all while saving money and energy.



Another area of energy savings worthy of mention is NAVFAC’s URS mission. URS ensures that the Navy, Marine Corps, and Federal Executive agencies pay the lowest, reasonable utility rates available based on utility rate structures. Rate intervention activities were successfully completed in numerous states (California, Virginia, Washington, Texas, Hawaii, Indiana, and Rhode Island). While not all proceedings are finalized, the NAVFAC energy team has realized cost avoidances of utilities bills by approximately $8.6M for this year alone.

Leveraging our extensive experience in the utilities and energy sectors, pushing forward with innovative financing and utilizing advanced energy technology, the Navy energy professional team have provided and will continue to provide resilient, reliable and efficient energy to power the Navy mission to support the warfighter.



