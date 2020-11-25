FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 25, 2020) -- Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes helped 200 Soldiers and families plan their Thanksgiving feast this year through the 5th annual Turkeys for Troops program.
Volunteers helped distribute the holiday meals in a drive-thru style event at Rhicard Hills Community Center on Nov. 23. The meals included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cornbread, cranberry sauce, gravy and dessert.
“It’s been a challenging year, and now more than ever it’s important for us to celebrate and give back to our dedicated service members and their families,” said Megan Klosner, FDMCH project director. “Especially since many of them may not be able to travel home for the holidays this year, we hope this brings a little joy to their holiday season.”
Roughly 400 residents entered the online sweepstakes to win the holiday meal package, and winning households were chosen at random.
The FDMCH staff is also partnering with North Country Spouses Club to collect new and gently used winter coats that will be donated to the Urban Mission as part of a Giving Tuesday event. Their goal is to collect 100 coats by Nov. 30.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 10:49
|Story ID:
|383791
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mountain Community Homes makes holiday meal planning easy for Fort Drum families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT