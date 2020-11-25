Mountain Community Homes makes holiday meal planning easy for Fort Drum families

Courtesy Photo | A Thanksgiving feast awaits Fort Drum Soldiers and family members Nov. 23 courtesy of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Thanksgiving feast awaits Fort Drum Soldiers and family members Nov. 23 courtesy of Mountain Community Homes' 5th annual Turkeys for Troops program. (MCH photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 25, 2020) -- Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes helped 200 Soldiers and families plan their Thanksgiving feast this year through the 5th annual Turkeys for Troops program.



Volunteers helped distribute the holiday meals in a drive-thru style event at Rhicard Hills Community Center on Nov. 23. The meals included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cornbread, cranberry sauce, gravy and dessert.



“It’s been a challenging year, and now more than ever it’s important for us to celebrate and give back to our dedicated service members and their families,” said Megan Klosner, FDMCH project director. “Especially since many of them may not be able to travel home for the holidays this year, we hope this brings a little joy to their holiday season.”



Roughly 400 residents entered the online sweepstakes to win the holiday meal package, and winning households were chosen at random.



The FDMCH staff is also partnering with North Country Spouses Club to collect new and gently used winter coats that will be donated to the Urban Mission as part of a Giving Tuesday event. Their goal is to collect 100 coats by Nov. 30.