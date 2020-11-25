JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.23, 2020) -- Lt. Cmdr. Christine Higgins, a midwife, performs an ultrasound at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s OB/GYN Clinic. Higgins, a native of Providence, Kentucky, holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Emory University. “Midwives have a unique role in ensuring a ready force. We are a crucial part of the team and I'm honored to be of service.” #FacesofHJax

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2020 Date Posted: 11.25.2020 10:58 Story ID: 383788 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FacesofNHJax, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.