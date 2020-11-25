FacesofNHJax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.23, 2020) -- Lt. Cmdr. Christine Higgins, a midwife, performs an ultrasound at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s OB/GYN Clinic. Higgins, a native of Providence, Kentucky, holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Emory University. “Midwives have a unique role in ensuring a ready force. We are a crucial part of the team and I'm honored to be of service.” #FacesofHJax
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 10:58
|Story ID:
|383788
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
