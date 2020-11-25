Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FacesofNHJax

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.23, 2020) -- Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Darren Johnson transports supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s warehouse. Johnson, a native of Houston, Texas, says “I am proud to be part of the supply chain for patient care.” #FacesofNHJax

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 10:33
    Story ID: 383786
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FacesofNHJax, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

