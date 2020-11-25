JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.23, 2020) -- Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Darren Johnson transports supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s warehouse. Johnson, a native of Houston, Texas, says “I am proud to be part of the supply chain for patient care.” #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 10:33
|Story ID:
|383786
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FacesofNHJax, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
