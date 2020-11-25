Fort Drum FMWR’s 12 Days of Giveaways returns with a dozen reasons to get excited for the holidays

Photo By Michael Strasser | 12 days … 12 prizes … 12 reasons to get excited for the holidays. Fort Drum Family...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | 12 days … 12 prizes … 12 reasons to get excited for the holidays. Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation brings back "12 Days of Giveaways" Dec. 1-16 for the Fort Drum community. (Fort Drum FMWR graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 25, 2020) -- What’s better than a gift of turtle doves, pipers or a partridge in a pear tree?



The staff at Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation can think of a dozen, and Fort Drum community members have a chance to win one during the annual holiday giveaway.



“The ‘12 Days of Giveaways’ is our way to help enhance the holiday season for our Soldiers, families, retirees, veterans and civilian employees,” said Michelle Winter, FMWR Marketing manager. “Additionally we wanted to provide our sponsors another way to give back and spread some holiday cheer.”



Winter said this is the second year they have worked with area businesses and organizations to assemble an array of gifts that includes gift baskets, a spa package and a custom diamond necklace.



“Our local community was eager and excited to sponsor this great event,” she added.



The contest runs Dec. 1-16 and is open to all DoD ID cardholders, 18 or older. (FMWR employees and their family members are not eligible.)

To participate, follow FMWR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR and submit an entry after a prize is announced. Entries also can be submitted in person at the Robert C. McEwen Library no later than 5 p.m. that day. Winners will be announced the next day on the FMWR Facebook page, or by phone for those participating at the library.



“Each day is a different prize, so people have to submit a separate entry each day,” Winter said. “Winners will be asked to pick up their prize at the FMWR Headquarters Building on Chapel Drive.”



Moira Trevisan, FMWR NAF Support manager, said that the staff constantly brainstorms and draws inspiration from other installations to see what resonates within military communities. Recently, they have hosted a series of open house events to promote different programs and activities on post. The next one is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Oates Overview Lodge in Remington Park. Attendees can enter to win a “Sweetheart Staycation.”



“Fort Drum is going above and beyond with the FMWR programs to support the community and keep people engaged with virtual and contactless events during these unusual COVID times,” Trevisan said.



To learn more about Fort Drum FMWR, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR/.