2020 Eisenhower Writing Competition accepting submissions now

WIESBADEN, Germany -- U.S. Army Europe and Africa leaders are looking to recognize Soldiers during the annual Eisenhower Writing Competition. Written articles are being accepted now until the final deadline on Dec. 15, 2020.



Soldiers of all ranks are encouraged to write an essay for publication focusing on personal and professional experiences while serving at U.S. Army Europe and Africa from Jan. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2020.



“Being thought leaders in our career field is part of being an effective leader. This has typically been expected of officers. Now, junior leaders are beginning to embrace the idea of analyzing and writing to explore new ideas and to share lessons learned,” said Writing Program Manager Sgt. Maj. Michelle M. Johnson, chief of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs. “The goal is an academic writing culture that spans each cohort--enlisted, warrant, officer, and civilian.”



New to this year’s competition is special recognition for top articles about the Sergeant Major of the Army’s ‘This is My Squad,” or #TIMS, initiative. TIMS is an initiative Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston created to build more cohesive teams throughout the Army by empowering Soldiers to take ownership of their teams and units.



“Effective communication is the cornerstone of ‘This is My Squad’ and the NCO strategy,” Grinston said in a recent Facebook video. “I encourage all of you to participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa annual Eisenhower Writing Competition.”



The competition is open to military and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. This includes rotational units, National Guard and Army Reserve personnel deployed or mobilized to European and African areas of responsibility.



Articles should not be more than 2,000 words in length and should be submitted in Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF formats. Lines should be double spaced and Arial 12-point font used. For all articles previously published in a journal or newspaper, the link to the published work should also be included in the submission for the Eisenhower Award.



Entries should be submitted to local Public Affairs Offices or individual unit Public Affairs Officers by December 15.



“I look forward to reading the top essays about ‘This is My Squad’,” Grinston said. “Good luck and Army Strong!”

