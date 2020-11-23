IWTS Groton Instructor Trains “Silent Service” Sailors to Fight and Win

Courtesy Photo | 201123-N-XX082-0004 GROTON, Conn. (November 23, 2020) – Information Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201123-N-XX082-0004 GROTON, Conn. (November 23, 2020) – Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Hayden Adams, a native of Carsonville, Michigan, and a graduate of Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School in June 2012, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site Groton, one of Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach’s learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Hayden Adams, a native of Carsonville, Michigan, and a graduate of Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School in June 2012, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Groton, one of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach’s learning sites.



As an instructor, he is responsible for teaching a wide scope of information systems courses to support the Navy’s “Silent Service” Sailors.



After enjoying his 2012 summer in the delayed entry program, Adams left for Navy boot camp onboard Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Great Lakes, Illinois. In August 2012, after graduating from recruit training, he transferred to Naval Submarine School (NAVSUBSCOL) in Groton, Connecticut. At NAVSUBSCOL, Sailors are provided with an introduction to the challenging life onboard Navy submarines. NAVSUBSCOL encompasses the initial technical proficiency training in electronic and combat systems employment, navigation, and damage control for both officer and enlisted Sailors. After graduation there, Adams reported to Information Systems Technician (Submarines), or ITS “A” School in Groton, Connecticut to learn how to operate, test, maintain, troubleshoot, repair, and maintain networks.



Shortly after graduating from ITS “A” and “C” Schools, Adams reported to his first submarine, USS La Jolla (SSN 701) at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After serving aboard the USS La Jolla for one year, Adams answered the challenge and reported to the USS Montpelier (SSN 765) for four years.



In September 2019, Adams was selected for orders and reported to IWTS Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton, Connecticut. Today, Adams serves as the Information Systems Technician BLK 0 Course instructor.



Block learning (BL) is designed to be the first stage training delivery under a transformed training construct of the Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) pillar of Sailor 2025. RRL focuses on providing Sailors the right training at the right time and the right way throughout their careers. RRL also focuses on a career-long learning continuum where training is delivered by modern methods to enable faster learning and better knowledge retention at multiple points throughout a career. Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow.



Today’s Navy information systems technicians are relied upon to operate and maintain the Navy's global satellite telecommunications systems, mainframe computers, local and wide area networks, and micro-computer systems used in the fleet. Administrative support is also provided with the operation of automated equipment that keeps records of personnel training, disbursement, health, assignments and promotions within the Navy. They also ensure the all-important communications link between units at sea and stations ashore.



“I find it very fulfilling to be involved with such young Sailors and making a difference in their lives on a daily basis,” shared Adams.



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 230 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning Information Warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.