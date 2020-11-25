Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Angel trees bring joy to children

    Photo By Emily Jennings | Volunteers from the Sergeant Morales Club, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade and Army...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Volunteers from Army Community Service, the Sergeant Morales Club and garrison chaplains have been spending their time making the holidays a little brighter for boys and girls this season.

    The Angel Trees are placed at the Exchange; and Clay and Hainerberg chapels. Each tag on the trees contains a wish from a child whose family may be suffering a financial burden. To participate: take a tag, purchase the gift listed, attach the tag, and place the new, unwrapped item in any Angel Tree box or drop off at ACS.

    People wishing to donate a gift through one of the Angel Trees should be sure to not lose the tag, so the gifts will reach their intended recipient. ACS recommends snapping a picture of the tag immediately. Then, if it gets misplaced, the information will be stored and can be attached to the gift.

    For more information about the Angel Trees or the Holiday Assistance Program, call (0611)143-548-9202.

