Angel trees bring joy to children

Photo By Emily Jennings | Volunteers from the Sergeant Morales Club, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade and Army Community Service set up an Angel Tree Nov. 24 at the Exchange on Hainerberg. Trees are expected to go up at the Clay and Hainerberg chapels Nov. 25.

WIESBADEN, Germany - Volunteers from Army Community Service, the Sergeant Morales Club and garrison chaplains have been spending their time making the holidays a little brighter for boys and girls this season.



The Angel Trees are placed at the Exchange; and Clay and Hainerberg chapels. Each tag on the trees contains a wish from a child whose family may be suffering a financial burden. To participate: take a tag, purchase the gift listed, attach the tag, and place the new, unwrapped item in any Angel Tree box or drop off at ACS.



People wishing to donate a gift through one of the Angel Trees should be sure to not lose the tag, so the gifts will reach their intended recipient. ACS recommends snapping a picture of the tag immediately. Then, if it gets misplaced, the information will be stored and can be attached to the gift.



For more information about the Angel Trees or the Holiday Assistance Program, call (0611)143-548-9202.