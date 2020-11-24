32d AAMDC: Soldiers are our #1 Priority – People First!

Putting People First enables the Army to build strong, cohesive and highly trained teams that allows us to successfully deploy, fight, and win. The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s (AAMDC) commanding general, Brig. Gen. David Stewart, currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) realizes the importance of putting our Soldiers first consistently maintaining that, “as we continue to achieve warfighting readiness and excellence in all that we do, we must remember that Soldiers and Families are our number one priority.”



Most recently Stewart conducted a battlefield circulation of the Delta Battery and Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade’s footprints here in the CENTCOM AOR ensuring our Soldiers are equipped and ready to complete the mission at hand. The brigade deployed in late January of this year in support of Operation Spartan Shield providing Integrated Air and Missile Defense of critical assets to protect our forces, national interests and support regional security.



While adhering to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as social distancing and proper use and wear of masks, Stewart along with leadership from the 11th ADA Brigade, recognized and commended the Soldiers for their hard work and dedication to the mission during their site visits.



Stewart also presented commander’s challenge coins, a symbol of excellence, to the Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer crews, Soldiers of Alpha, Bravo, Echo and the Higher Headquarters Battery for their exemplary performance in providing key Air and Missile Defense capabilities.



When leaders take the time to acknowledge and recognize the many accomplishments of our Soldiers they are helping to create and maintain an environment that builds trust across our formations. Additionally, it also allows leaders to focus on what makes the Army great: Our people.



Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff, wants all of our Army leaders to live by the philosophy of “people first” stating “when every Soldier feels so strongly about each other, they will do anything to care [for] those Soldiers. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what makes us the greatest Army in the world.”



Now more than ever the requirement for Air Defense capabilities are in high demand throughout the Middle East creating higher operations tempo and a heavy demand on our ADA Soldiers. This brings to light the importance of putting our Soldiers first. By ensuring their well-being, at home and in the workplace, we can maintain our ability to readily deploy, fight and win. Our success is tied to our people, which are our greatest resource, our most valuable asset and our greatest strength.

