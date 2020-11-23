Chief of Space Operations completes first official visit to Pacific Air Forces

Photo By Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux | U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, walks off the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux | U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, walks off the flightline after a visit to the 21st Space Operations Squadron (SOS), Ka’ena Point, Oahu, Nov. 21, 2020. Ka’ena Point is part of the Air Force Satellite Control Network, which consists of seven remote tracking stations located around the world. Raymond visited the 21st SOS detachment during his first official visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, had discussions with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, Space Professionals and Air Chiefs during his first trip to PACAF, Nov. 19 through 21.



During the Air Chief discussions Raymond spoke on the foundational direction for the Space Force and the importance of interoperability with allies and partners in the Pacific to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“We are stronger together,” Raymond said. “Our allies and partners present a strategic advantage for the nation and the Indo-Pacific region. Efforts to deter adversaries in space and promote global stability are enhanced by multi-national efforts.”



Wilsbach held key in-person and virtual discussions with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea on operational priorities and common security interests and expressed his appreciation for the partnership and alliances between the countries.



“Frank and honest conversations with our allies and partners to further develop Air and Space forces is key to securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” said Wilsbach. “These interactions are what allow us to succeed. I value every chance I get to deepen our relationships with these countries, and I’m excited for our shared future guaranteed by our collective and collaborative approach.”



Additionally, during the three-day visit, Raymond met with 613th Air Operations Center Space Professionals and conducted a question and answer session where he discussed his priorities for the newest branch of the Armed Forces.



“We are designing and building a Space Force to preserve freedom of action, enable Joint lethality and effectiveness, and provide independent options – in, from, and to space,” Raymond said. “We have started with inventing the force this first year, and now we are looking to integrating that force so Joint commanders can fully exploit the space domain to achieve national strategic objectives.”



Raymond had the chance to visit space assets on the island of Maui as well as the 21st Space Operations Squadron at Ka’ena Point on Oahu where he got a first-hand look at the Ka’ena Point Satellite Tracking station. The station can contact satellites and receive data down, an important part of the global architecture for a strategic space capability.



“Historically, space cooperation has been one-way data sharing,” Raymond said. “And while space cooperation with space-faring nations in the Indo-Pacific continues to advance, we must continue to build upon these critical, regional partnerships so we can deliver advantage for our nation and its allies globally, across all domains.”