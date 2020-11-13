Profiles in Professionalism: Chief Electronics Technician Matt Sabo

Electronics Technicians are usually found maintaining and fixing electrical equipment and helping operate and manage electronics systems for the world’s most advanced ships and aircraft. One responsibility normally not associated with the ET profession is trumpeter for military funeral honors ceremonies.



For Chief Electronics Technician Matt Sabo, senior enlisted leader for SurgeMain Baltimore, playing taps has become routine. Sabo has been participating in military funeral honors ceremonies since 2009 and has contributed to every role at a ceremony, including flag folding, presentation of the flag, and the playing of taps.



Sabo had previous experience playing the trumpet in his high school marching band, but had stopped until 2019 when he auditioned for the Navy Operational Support Center’s funeral honors team with Yeoman 2nd Class Nick Aliberti, the team coordinator.



“YN2 Alberti inspired and encouraged me to audition once he knew my background,” said Sabo. “I was nervous, however, I found with some remedial training and practice it came easily to me to perform at the level needed.”



Sabo has found his new role representing the Navy as a worthwhile experience and finds it a privilege to show his gratitude through paying final tribute to other shipmate’s honorable military service. He’s also discovered a bond with his fellow Sailors through the program.



“Being part of the NOSC Baltimore funeral honors team is a rewarding experience that I savor,” he said. “It allows me to show my honor, courage and commitment and celebrate the legacy of those who have gone before me, and participate in the rich heritage that is the United States Navy.”

