NMCP’S NURSE RESIDENCY PROGRAM RECEIVES REACCREDITATION

In 2016, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) was the first DoD medical command to obtain accreditation with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) for its Nurse Residency Program. On Nov. 23, the program received reaccreditation with ANCC's Practice Transition Accreditation Program.

Accreditation is a one year process that consists of a 500 page self-study submission, an appraiser review and virtual visit, a nurse resident survey, and the final Commission on Accreditation final decision. NMCP’s Nurse Residency Program is a six-month program in length for both military and civilian nurses, and it is intended to improve clinical competence, confidence, and to transition military and civilian Registered Nurses, with minimal clinical experience, to military medicine and the profession of nursing. On Nov. 23, the program received reaccreditation with ANCC’s Practice Transition Accreditation Program.



