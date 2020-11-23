Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCP’S NURSE RESIDENCY PROGRAM RECEIVES REACCREDITATION

    NMCP’S NURSE RESIDENCY PROGRAM RECEIVES REACCREDITATION

    Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | In 2016, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) was the first DoD medical command to...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Story by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    In 2016, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) was the first DoD medical command to obtain accreditation with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) for its Nurse Residency Program.

    Accreditation is a one year process that consists of a 500 page self-study submission, an appraiser review and virtual visit, a nurse resident survey, and the final Commission on Accreditation final decision. NMCP’s Nurse Residency Program is a six-month program in length for both military and civilian nurses, and it is intended to improve clinical competence, confidence, and to transition military and civilian Registered Nurses, with minimal clinical experience, to military medicine and the profession of nursing. On Nov. 23, the program received reaccreditation with ANCC’s Practice Transition Accreditation Program.

    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:32
    Story ID: 383701
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP’S NURSE RESIDENCY PROGRAM RECEIVES REACCREDITATION, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT