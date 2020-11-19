Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP’S HERT TEAM COMPLETES HAZMAT TRAINING

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Hospital Emergency Response Team (HERT) completed patient decontamination training, Nov. 19. The more than 40 team members demonstrated donning/doffing personal protective equipment, setting up the tent shower system, before performing a timed final evaluation which included triage and decontaminating simulated victims of a hazardous materials release. The purpose for the training was to better prepare the medical center to handle both hazardous materials incidents at the nearby shipyard, and the proper emergency response in the event of an attack involving chemical, biological, radiological/nuclear (CBRN) substances. As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

