ARCP helps Soldier’s widow replace lost medals

Courtesy Photo | Bob Healy, recovery care coordinator at Fort Drum, helped Suzanne Adderley replace...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bob Healy, recovery care coordinator at Fort Drum, helped Suzanne Adderley replace medals that her late husband, Pfc. Charles Farney, was awarded during his service in the Korean War. Farney was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and two Purple Hearts. The original medals were lost in a house fire. (Photo courtesy of Judy Hamm) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – For years, Suzanne Adderley sought to replace the Bronze Star with Valor and two Purple Hearts her late husband was awarded while serving in the Vietnam War, which were all destroyed in a house fire. She was unsuccessful — that is until she was connected with Recovery Care Coordinator Bob Healy. He not only obtained new medals, but also presented them to her during a small ceremony that was held this past September.



Adderley’s late husband, Pfc. Charles Farney, served in numerous engagements as an Infantryman during the Korean War. He was wounded in February of 1953 and taken from the battlefield to recuperate. He returned in April and fought with the 7th Infantry Division in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, during which he was wounded a second time. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and two Purple Hearts while in the Army.



In late August, Theresa Neibacher, New York State Jefferson County veteran service director, called Healy to inquire about replacing the medals. He asked for documentation that is required to obtain a Purple Heart and received copies of Farney’s military orders and some newspaper clippings.



An organization helped Healy acquire the replacement medals. A small ceremony was held in honor of Farney, during which Adderley was presented with the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster. She said it was a “huge surprise.”



“The two that I have are always going to be part of me and my family,” she said.

Neibacher said that Adderley is very supportive of the military and volunteers her time to create keepsakes for veterans.



“It’s a family legacy,” Neibacher said.



This was not a typical request, but that didn’t stop Healy from jumping into action to help a Soldier’s family. As a former Combat Infantryman, and a Purple Heart recipient, he feels it’s his duty.



“We can’t forget our folks or Soldiers that stood before us and fought for America’s freedom,” Healy said. “We still have to take care of them…and the ones they leave behind.”



The Army Warrior Care and Transition Program is now the Army Recovery Care Program. Although the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to provide quality complex case management to the Army's wounded, ill and injured Soldiers.