Services Available to Help Cope with Holiday Depression, Coronavirus-Related Stress

The holidays are typically a time of year when extended family members gather together to celebrate their traditions, re-connect and feel close to one another again. But ongoing healthcare-related social distancing recommendations and travel restrictions mean that many people won’t be with their extended families this year, which could cause distress.



Individuals who live with others may also be experiencing increased stress at this time after not being able to leave the house since mid-March as much as they used to do because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions. Meanwhile, others also could be facing budget pressures or grief from losing loved ones who have passed on.



Whatever the cause, NSWC PHD personnel who need the support of counseling services have several options available to them, most of which are free.



All personnel



The Command Religious Program (CRP) at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), which includes Port Hueneme and Point Mugu, is sponsored by Commanding Officer, NBVC. Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Yoon Troi manages the CRP.



While Choi is ordained by the Evangelical Church Alliance, he provides nondenominational services to all members of NBVC.



“Because we serve the Department of Defense, denomination doesn’t matter,” he explained. “I take care of any service member, employee or contractor from any of the command tenants at NBVC or anyone stationed on base.”



In March, when the first stay-at-home order was issued by the governor of California, the CRP was advised to limit its face-to-face counseling services and offer them over the phone or virtually.



Choi said lately more people are coming into the Seabee Chapel at NBVC Port Hueneme seeking advice and support, adding that relationship issues have been the No. 1 area of concern.



CRP office hours are 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays. To make an appointment, call (805) 982-4358 during office hours. Walk-ins are also welcome but availability is limited. For those in immediate need outside of office hours, a 24-hour duty chaplain is available by calling (805) 207-3409.



The CRP also hosts Sunday services in the courtyard outside the chapel, with a Protestant service at 10 a.m. and a Roman Catholic service at 11:15 a.m.



“We are dedicated to taking care of all members of our tenant commands, in part, by helping them in their time of need,” Choi said. “We are 100% confidential.”

Department of Navy civilian employees



The Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program (DONCEAP) provides a wide range of services to federal employees and their families, including counseling services and crisis management services, operated through Magellan Healthcare.



No matter what the issue relates to—work, relationships, family, finances, substance abuse or even everyday life challenges—a DONCEAP trained counselor can help individuals through the crisis and connect them with services in their area to continue the process.



According to Andre Papajohn, licensed clinical social worker and field consultant with DONCEAP, services are available to everyone in a civilian employee’s household, including spouse or domestic partner, children—even college students away from home—adult parents and other family members living with the employee.



Papajohn came onboard NBVC in June and is stationed at Point Mugu. Because of the ongoing pandemic, he is teleworking from home two days a week. He recommends those seeking services with DONCEAP first call the toll-free number at the bottom of this section. Callers from NSWC PHD may be directed to him for counseling or to someone else in the Ventura County area.



Callers to the toll-free phone number have to answer a few short questions and will then be connected to an experienced, licensed DONCEAP behavioral health counselor who will provide consultation, short-term problem solving, coaching or crisis management.



Business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and weekends. Callers after 7 p.m. who are not in crisis will be directed to call back after 7 a.m. the next day. Crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for urgent calls.



Six counseling sessions are available to DON civilian employees and family members at no cost. If it is determined that help is needed beyond the six sessions, clients will be referred to an outpatient facility in their area and advised to contact their primary insurance provider for outpatient behavioral health coverage details.



Navy civilian employees or their family members who seek behavioral health assistance can call (844) 366-2327, or (844) DONCEAP.



Alternatively, they can visit https://magellanascend.com, click on Find My Company/Log In in the upper right corner, type in Department of Navy, select Civilian, and then follow the instructions to create an account. Users can review all the services available and even schedule a counseling appointment with a local provider.



Contractors



In addition to the nondenominational counseling services available through the NBVC CRP, contractors can find additional help through their health insurance provider. Call the toll-free phone number on the back of the insurance card and ask for information related to outpatient behavioral health services in the area. That information should be available on the insurance provider’s website as well.



A co-payment likely will be assessed with any services.



Contractors also can reach out to their employer’s human resources department to ask if the company itself provides any counseling assistance.



“We always refer contractors to their company for help,” said Wendy Doman, a contracting office representative with NSWC PHD’s business operations division. “The companies must adhere to California labor laws even if they are physically located in another state.”



Enlisted and family members



The Fleet and Family Support Center at NBVC Port Hueneme provides a wide range of confidential and no-cost counseling and assistance to enlisted personnel and their family members. Services include individual counseling, child counseling, family counseling and marriage/couple’s counseling.



Counseling could be for adjusting to military life, anger management, communication and conflict resolution, deployment reintegration, divorce, grief/loss, infidelity, parenting skills, and relationship challenges. Domestic abuse victim advocacy assistance also is available.



For more information, call (805) 982-5037 or visit https://ventura.navylifesw.com/programs/c4e20130-5797-47ab-acdf-5ab29b1e885f.



In addition, Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Support Center offers tips on managing holiday stress that can also help with loneliness. For more information, visit https://www.navymwrgreatlakes.com/modules/media/?do=inline&id=3eae9c67-b7ff-4a3b-abef-766603deaed2.



Additional help



Individuals feeling overwhelmed with sadness, depression or anxiety, or feel like they want to harm themselves or others can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255. Additional resources include:



Santa Barbara County Crisis Services: (888) 868-1649

Ventura County Crisis Services: (866) 998-2243

Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255, ext. 1.

