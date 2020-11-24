Jackson commanders update public

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle, Jr. hosted the 25th biweekly Commanding General’s Virtual Town Hall on Special Topics with Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara Hall, 193rd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Mark Huhtanen and 165th Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Eric Flesch.



Beagle opened the town hall explaining some of the events Fort Jackson has done since the last town hall and thanked veterans.



“To all veterans, thank you for your service and sacrifice,” Beagle said while he was explaining how Fort Jackson observed Veterans Day this year.



Hall answered a question from several Fort Jackson employees who wanted to know the COVID procedures for them.



For the staff at Fort Jackson, there is diagnostic testing available.

“When they are tested and test positive, we have a very robust process by which we do contact tracing,” Hall said. “We report it to the state, we identify those within the workplace that are determined to be a close contact. This is based on interviews directly with the patient, and then those individuals are contacted and brought in for testing if the provider thinks that is appropriate.”



Hall then explained about the flu shots which are being given now to beneficiaries. All trainees will get a flu shot before they go on Victory Block Leave.



“We have started something new for our community here which is a drive through vaccination program,” she said. The next flu shot drive-thru clinic is Dec. 7-11 near Patriots Park.



“What we are sending to you Soldiers from a clean environment,” Beagle said.



There is a bundle of mobile applications that can help keep them that way, he added. As trainees leave to go on block leave, they will scan a QR code which will add apps to their phone.



“One good question to ask your trainee is to see the Fort Jackson App on their phone,” Beagle said. “The more apps they have that are related to Fort Jackson and the military the better, because there are a lot of resources connected to that app.”



As Fort Jackson makes plans for the holiday leave, the leaders know that some states are changing restrictions and procedures.



“Some states are requiring that before you enter the state, you have to have a negative COVID test,” Beagle said.



Huhtanen asked viewers to stay aware of what is going on within your state COVID-wise “because we want them to stay safe and come back to us healthy.”



He explained the deliberate process set for when the trainees come back and they will get tested again and have a controlled monitoring period. This also applies to the cadre who will be taking holiday leave as well.

“We are going through the same risk mitigation that the trainees are,” he said.



Flesch wanted the audience to know that their loved one would get a great holiday meal.



“All the dining facilities here will go all out to prepare a great meal,” Flesch said about Thanksgiving. “It is a competition between the dining facilities, not only here at Fort Jackson, but across the Army.”



The competition is on the best design, layout and decorations. Due to COVID, the meals will be limited to cadre and trainees only. Family members and veterans will not be coming to eat the Thanksgiving meal this year.

In closing, the team asked everyone to help each other to stay COVID free.



Beagle told the audience they will receive a letter detailing how to keep their loved one safe during Victory Block Leave.



“Put that note on your refrigerator and your microwave or somewhere you can see it,” Beagle said. He said he wants all trainees to come back so they can accomplish what they set out to do. “Help keep them safe and healthy,” Beagle said.



Those wanting to learn more or view the town hall in its entirety can visit: www.facebook.com/fortjackson.

