ATC officer first Jackson brevet

Maj. Raymond Colston’s Nov. 19 promotion ceremony was no ordinary promotion -it was the first brevet promotion to happen on Fort Jackson, and significant in the Army’s push towards talent management.



The U.S. Army Brevet promotion program selects officers for temporary promotion to serve at the next higher rank in a critical billet.



“Brevet promotions are a tool for commanders to attract talent” Col. Michael Kuzara, Army Talent Management Task Force, said during a webinar discussing the Army talent alignment process and brevet promotions.



According to the Army Talent Management Task Force, the brevet promotion program is “intended to alleviate critical shortages of officers to better leverage the talents of junior officer, and to incentivize retention of those officer’s in whom the Army invested for education and experience.” It also “allows the Army to fill critical shortages with officers who possess the right talent.”



There were 32 brevet promotions in October.



Although the 2019 John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act authorized brevet promotions, they have long had a place in Army history. Dwight D. Eisenhower received several temporary promotions: Brigadier General in 1941, Major General and Lt. Gen. in 1942 and General in Feb.1943. Other notable brevet promotions include Benjamin Harrison, U.S. president from 1889-93.



The current brevet promotions not only entitle an officer to be temporarily promoted to the next grade but also provide the pay and benefits of the higher rank.



A position is brevet eligible if placed on the Critical Position List approved by the Secretary of the Army. Brevet promotions are temporary. Officers will revert back to their current rank when no longer filling a brevet position unless that officer becomes promotable.



Colston is filling a position in the G33 as the Current Operations Chief, where he’ll be responsible for the day-to-day execution of all operations on Fort Jackson.



“I just want to say that I really appreciate the opportunity to serve at a job that’s greater than my current rank,” Colston said. “I think brevet (promotions) really reward people coming into jobs and giving them more responsibility. Not only that but the pay that comes with it so they can really focus on the work that they’re given. It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m glad the Army is doing it.”

Date Taken: 11.24.2020 Date Posted: 11.24.2020 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US