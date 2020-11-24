Microgrid Test Bed Begins Battery Testing for Large Adaptive and Transportable Energy Storage Project

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) has received two, 250kW – 4-hour batteries to undergo testing at NAVFAC EXWC’s Microgrid Test Bed in Port Hueneme, Calif.



The two batteries are part of the larger adaptive and transportable microgrid with energy storage project—also known as the northern battery project—operated by Naval Surface Warfare Center – Port Hueneme Division, and contracted by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).



Sponsored by the California Energy Commission and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Environmental Security Technology Certification Program, the northern battery project will demonstrate and deploy standardized, renewable-based, resilient, and highly penetrable distributed energy resources, with the goal of providing a safe, controllable and reproducible microgrid.



NAVFAC EXWC’s Microgrid Test Bed offers industry partners—like EPRI—the ability to test and validate the performance of renewable, alternative energy and storage technologies in a real world simulated environment. The microgrid test bed also provides the NAVFAC enterprise a unique capability to validate the performance of various renewable energy storage devices, no matter the generation, and address performance gaps in knowledge and experience with designing, operating and controlling the installation of microgrids.



The northern battery project is scheduled to provide data-driven solutions to the many challenges associated with microgrid deployments (many of which are unstandardized and do not offer the technical complexity to support customized projects), and to support the reliability of military database server farms, which require a large amount of power to run and keep the collection of computers cool.



The two batteries will be integrated with a 500kWac (kilowatt alternating current) photovoltaic carport—or solar carport canopy with solar panels attached—currently under development by NAVFAC Southwest through a utility energy service contract with Southern California Edison. The integration will provide smooth power during solar outages and fluctuations; provide emergency power during local blackout events; reduce electricity supply costs; optimize electric vehicle charging stations; reduce diesel unit emissions; and improve the overall power supply resiliency and reliability.



The battery testing will also document commercially available technologies and deployments strategies intended to make microgrid technology standardized and deployable at more contested military installations. If the testing succeeds, the enhancements from the northern battery project will dramatically increase deployment opportunities at U.S. military bases over the next 10 years.



