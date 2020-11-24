MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile

MyPCS Mobile gives Sailors a way to access PCS-related information

and resources using their personal mobile devices – no Common Access Card (CAC) required! This capability is currently limited to active

duty members on active PCS duty orders.

MyPCS Mobile can be accessed with any mobile device. With this new capability, Sailors can now begin to

navigate the active PCS duty orders process via their mobile browser using commercial grade Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

credentialing, which enables a CAC-free experience. The Navy is enabling Sailors to engage with Human Resource services on their mobile

devices in the same manner, and same level of security, as they expect from their personal banking services. MyPCS Mobile is a significant

addition to a growing toolbox that empowers Sailors with information and resources they need to manage their Navy career and life events.

MyPCS will be released in phases, beginning with a PCS Checklist, continuing with MyPCS Orders and MyPCS Travel Voucher later this

summer. MyPCS Checklist features the following capabilities:

- Uses a Sailor’s Orders data

- Tracks completed, in progress and not completed items

- Generates a printable checklist to a PDF file

- Includes links to external sites, resources and forms for housing, location and childcare information.

The checklist is divided into 4 sections: Shipping Household Goods, Family Move, Entitlements & Budgeting, and Sailor Administration.

Sailors enter their official detaching date from their current command and the webpage calculates the number of days until PCS. Sailors are

guided through a questionnaire that generates a personalized, step-by-step checklist Sailors can print and use throughout their move. They

can even email a copy to their spouse, parent or anyone they choose.

Based on the detaching date selected, the checklist outlines necessary activities and due dates, offering tips and resources for each category.

This includes a task bar that indicates how far along Sailors are in completing their PCS activities. If they fall behind, alerts are sent as

reminders to complete specific tasks.

