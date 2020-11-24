Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa’s Flight Commences on Dec. 4

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.24.2020

    Story by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- Santa will be visiting each of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community housing areas Dec. 4, marking the beginning of December’s holiday festivities.

    Beginning at 3:30 p.m., Santa’s “flight” will take him through Hainerberg, Aukamm, Crestview, Newman Village and Clay Kaserne housing. Children are encouraged to wave at Santa from their windows, as he will be unable to stop and say “Ho, Ho, Ho” this year. Tune into AFN radio to keep track of Santa’s flight status and when he’ll be arriving to each neighborhood.

    Santa’s flight ends on Clay Kaserne, where he will join the garrison commander at Clay Chapel for the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony. MWR will host the live stream tree lighting event beginning at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page. Garrison community members are encouraged to view the event from the comfort of their own homes. For more information on the live stream, visit: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/calendar/event/tree-lighting-ceremony/4818727/54367.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 09:58
    Story ID: 383653
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa’s Flight Commences on Dec. 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

