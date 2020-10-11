NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Presents “Doing Business with the U.S. Navy” Webinar

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain presented “Doing Business with the U.S. Navy” webinar on Nov. 10, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bahrain to build upon the network of qualified and competitive sources of contractor support.



“The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain is pleased more than 150 local businesses representing a wide diversity of sectors registered to attend the virtual seminar ‘Doing Business with the U.S. Navy,’ stated Qays Zu’bi, president of AmCham Bahrain. “We thank Mr. Rick Bauer, director of contracts for the Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center in Bahrain, who provided a very informative two-hour presentation followed by question and answers. Events like this are important and helpful to increase awareness of proper contracting procedures among potential vendors for the U.S. Government- increasing qualified and competitive sources.”



“There are several procurement offices on Naval Support Activity Bahrain with each focusing on different areas of business,” said Bauer. “Procurement rules and guidance can vary for different types of acquisitions. It can take years of hard work, training and experience to properly understand some areas. Events like this help in this area.”



With regional offices located in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain contracting department facilitates the procurement and acquisition of materials, supplies and logistics services to shore and afloat activities in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.



“Our office provides direct support to the Navy's operational role within the region, and part of that role includes the contracted support of qualified businesses. By participating in industry day events such as this, we help increase business participation with our allied partners. This cooperative partnership helps the Navy perform its vital missions within the region," Bauer added.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain aligns procurement operations to the needs of mission partners to support the warfighter. Building a network of qualified and competitive vendors aids in generating and sustaining total force readiness by delivering best value acquisition solutions to mission partners.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

