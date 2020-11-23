First-term Airman recognized as PACAF ARMS Airman of the Year

A 3rd Operations Support Squadron Aviation Resource Management journeyman has been recognized as the Pacific Air Forces Aviation Resource Management System Airman of the Year.



Airman 1st Class Kelly Penn, a first-term Airman, has only been in the Air Force for about a year and oversees aviation careers for both Active and Reserve component aviators and parachutists. She creates aeronautical orders, which allow the aircrew members to perform their in-flight duties once they have gone through the proper training. The San Angelo, Texas, native also provides various reports for system integrity, inputs/audits flight time and jump accomplishments, and monitors publications for updates.



But that's not what made her stand out from the rest. According to Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Griggs, 3rd OSS Host Aviation Resource Management noncommissioned officer in charge -- it was Penn's efforts to exceed the standards in everything she does.



"Penn takes a job on. She does it all the way and to the best of her ability, while asking the critical questions early before issues arise," Griggs said. "Through this mentality, she has become a key member of the HARM office and the JBER Aviation Resource Management career field. Her willingness to learn is beyond exceptional; she has taken time to go to each squadron and learn about their mission and watch the processes of her squadron counterparts."



Penn said she believes that her job is incredibly important.



"Like every job in the Air Force, we have a crucial role that we play," Penn said. "As aviation resource managers, we ensure that before the aircrew members reach the air, they are both mentally and physically qualified and prepared to complete their mission safely."



Penn called her mother when she found out about winning the award. Her mother was excited to hear, and told her daughter that only good things come from hard work.



"Being from a military family, they have been nothing but supportive through my career thus far, and they are extremely proud of my award," Penn said. "I also could not have accomplished anything close to what I have without the mentorship and guidance I have received from Tech. Sgt. Griggs."



When Penn joined the Air Force, she did not have a job in mind and was unsure about what she wanted to do. She is now happy to be part of the Aviation Resource Management career field.



Penn said she genuinely enjoys all the work that she does and that “it feels incredible to be recognized for it.”



Penn will go on to compete at the Air Force level.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 19:24 Story ID: 383620 Location: JOINT. BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First-term Airman recognized as PACAF ARMS Airman of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.