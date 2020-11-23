Conference synchronizes Army modernization, equipping efforts

Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division used the latest prototype of the Integrated...... read more read more Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division used the latest prototype of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) during a training exercise in October at Fort Pickett, Va. The event was part of a larger Soldier Touch Point, the third major milestone in the development and testing of the IVAS, which will undergo one more STP in the spring before initial fielding next year. (U.S. Army Photo by Bridgett Siter) see less | View Image Page

(REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.) – Participants at the recent Army Modernization and Equipping Conference used a platform of in-person and virtual meetings to synchronize the current and future distribution of more than 92,000 pieces of equipment to meet Army modernization and readiness priorities.



The conference, held Nov. 16-20 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, was co-chaired and led by Army Materiel Command; Army Futures Command; the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7; the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8; and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.



The conference included stakeholders from Department of the Army, the four Army Commands, Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and several Army Service Component Commands and Direct Report Units. Participants attended in person following strict COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, or virtually.



The purpose of the AMEC is to align new equipment fielding with unit modernization windows and future Army readiness requirements.



“It is important to create predictability within the window of modernization and fielding what equipment units are going to receive,” said Gen. Ed Daly, commander of AMC.



In addition to receiving new equipment, Daly said units must divest of old equipment they no longer need, relieving sustainment units from having to maintain old equipment.



“It is critical that we unencumber units of old equipment and create velocity in the fielding of new equipment,” said Daly.



As the Army’s lead materiel integrator, AMC has the responsibility to generate, project and sustain the Army, making its role critical in the success of Army modernization, explained Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton, the AMC Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, G-3.



“The AMEC is a critical part of a much larger effort AMC is executing in Army modernization spanning across the entire Strategic Support Area from power projection to installation and infrastructure modernization to support the Army of 2035 and beyond,” said Hamilton.



In addition to equipping and modernization discussions, the AMEC also addressed special topics, including an update on the Decision Support Tool, Army Paint Policy, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM.



Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, led an overview of the ReARMM model, emphasizing competition, crisis, conflict and change, and the need for units to be equipped, trained and ready to face unknown threats.



“ReARMM will create readiness, modernization and equipping to enable us to move from an unknown to an unknown,” said Flynn.



He explained how ReARMM will provide the flexibility for Dynamic Force Employment and create a modern, Multi-Domain Operations-capable force by 2035.



Lt. Gen. Jim Richardson, deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command, spoke about the value of AMEC and the importance of including the various Program Executive Office experts and defense contractors early in modernization discussions.



“This is an extremely important event because it is about putting reliable equipment in the hands of warfighters,” said Richardson.



Daly further emphasized the importance of AMEC, saying, “AMC is committed to supporting this effort, and it is one of the most important things we are doing.”