December savings: Commissaries offer safe place to shop, save more with sales promotions providing holiday value

FORT LEE, Va. – Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, the military community can depend on its commissary to deliver savings and value in a safe environment during the holidays, said the Defense Commissary Agency director’s senior enlisted advisor.



“As we prepare to celebrate the holidays I want to remind service members and their families that their commissary is the No. 1 destination for their holiday grocery needs,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo.



“Our employees worldwide are following the highest standards of DOD health protection in our stores; this includes routine hand washing, basic sanitation measures in sales and warehouse areas, facial coverings and social distancing to reduce COVID transmission risk,” he added. “I also want to emphasize that we continue to work with our industry partners; we’re placing product orders with them for increased deliveries to our commissaries where the need is greatest – especially overseas – to ensure product availability.”



Patrons are reminded to check the DeCA website for ways to maximize their benefit. They should also check with their store for details or visit their store page on commissaries.com to verify what’s available.



Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs.



Here are a few areas to consider for commissary savings:



• Exclusive savings on select frozen turkeys. Commissaries worldwide are offering limited weekly quantities of frozen turkeys at 39¢ per pound. Check your commissary for brand availability. Promotion runs through Dec. 31 – while supplies last.



• 'Your Holiday Bill is on Us' Sweepstakes. Through Dec. 31, shoppers will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes every time they use their Military Star card at any military exchange, commissary, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, Armed Forced Recreation Centers or Exchange mall vendor. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire Military Star card balance paid in full up to $8,200. Ten additional shoppers will win $1,000 statement credits, and 25 more will receive $500 statement credits. Winners whose balances do not meet the minimum prize of $2,500 will receive a statement credit for the difference. Winners will be announced through a drawing on or about Jan. 30. For rules and an alternate method of entry, visit the Military Star website.



• Holiday Soda Sale. Four 12-packs of canned soda are on sale for $10. Promotion runs Dec. 18-31.



• We Stand Together. Commissary customers can earn a $15-off digital coupon by purchasing $50 worth of P&G products Dec. 16 – Jan. 31 in a single transaction. Shoppers must scan their Commissary Rewards Card at checkout to have the digital coupon added to their card. The coupon must be redeemed by Feb. 28.



• Diaper savings. Commissary customers can save on Tippy Toes Diapers, jumbo sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6. Promotion runs worldwide Dec. 21 – Jan. 3.



• Stock Up and Get Rewarded. Commissary customers can earn a $10 Virtual Visa from Fandango Now with the purchase of any 10 participating items through Dec. 15. To participate, customers must take a photo of their entire receipt showing the qualifying items, go to www.activaterewards.com/Military, enter their information and submit photo of the receipt. Participating products include the following: Jimmy Dean Frozen Breakfast Bowls & Sandwiches and Sausage, Hillshire Snacking, Ball Park Franks, State College Corn Dogs, Maxwell House Coffee, Maxwell House Pods (4 oz.), Planters Peanuts (16 oz.), Deli Fresh (7 oz. or larger), Kraft Shreds and Chunk Cheese (7-8 oz.), Miracle Whip Dressing (22 oz. or larger), Philadelphia Cream Cheese (8 oz. or larger), Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce (10 oz. or larger), Oscar Meyer Bacon (12 oz. or larger), Ore Ida, Grey Poupon (8 oz. or larger), Cracker Barrel Mac & Cheese (14 oz.), Jif (16 oz. or larger), Crisco (48 oz. or larger), Rachel Ray Nutrish (14 lb. bags), Frito Lay Variety Snacks (18 count), Frito Lay Tostitos (all sizes), Ritz (family size crackers), Oreo (family size), Bumble Bee canned clams, shrimp and crab, General Mills Cereals, Betty Crocker Baking & Muffin Mixes, Frosting and Potatoes, Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls and Cookies, Pillsbury Pizza & Pie Crust, Progresso Bread Crumbs and Broth.



• General Mills “Celebrate The Holidays” Event. Throughout the holidays, commissary customers will see holiday displays, high-value coupons and premium in-store giveaways of General Mills brands. Promotions run through Dec. 31.



• Kellogg’s Holiday Savings. Kellogg’s is partnering with the Military Star Program to award $500 each to 50 families’ accounts to help them pay down their Military Star Card balance. This program will feature promotional savings on top-selling brands including the following: Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, Raisin Bran Crunch, Cheez-It Crackers, Nutri-Grain Bars, Rice Krispies Treats Poppers, Pringles, Eggo Pancakes and Eggo French Toast. Customers will see in-store demos, coupon flyers valued at about $3 off the purchase of three participating Kellogg items. Promotion runs Nov. 23 – Dec. 6.



• Featured ‘dietitian-approved’ recipes. Customers can save up to 20 percent on select ingredients when the following recipes are highlighted on commissaries.com during following time frames: (Nov. 23 - Dec. 6) Pressure Cooker Pinto Bean Chili; (Dec. 7-20) Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and (Dec. 21- Jan. 6) Grits with Bacon and Black-Eyed Peas.



• Commissary beef and pork savings. Commissary customers can save up to 25 percent on the following beef and pork packages. Check with your meat department to learn more about these sizzling offers:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers 19 pounds of select cuts of beef and pork

o Economy Power Box offers 15 pounds of select cuts of beef and pork

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers 16 pounds of select cuts of beef and pork

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers 15 pounds of select cuts of beef



“It’s our honor and privilege to deliver the commissary benefit to our military community,” Saucedo said. “On behalf of our commissary staff, I wish all of our customers a safe and happy holiday season.”

