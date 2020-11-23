Celebrating Native American Heritage Month: Meet Camille Sorenson, NNSY NAIH-ERG President

Most know November as the month of Thanksgiving, the celebration of Native Americans helping the colonists survive in their new home and the two groups coming together in harmony. In the light of this historic harmonious communion, every president has issued an annual proclamation of their own claiming November as National American Indian Heritage Month or National Native American Heritage Month since 1995. It has also been tradition for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Native American Indian Heritage Employee Resource Group (NAIH-ERG) to celebrate this month in some way. Although COVID-19 has put a stop on such plans for 2020, NAIH-ERG Chairperson Camille Brownell-Sorenson was able to speak about her experience as a part Native American employee at NNSY.



Q - Describe your experience as a Native American growing up.



A - I was taught many things while growing up such as hunting, fishing, respect of nature and animals as a part of life. I just thought it was a part of life in my family and did not know that it was a part of Native American culture. We were brought up to be individuals, not an ethnicity or culture.



Yet I did not discover that my grandmother on my fathers’ side was full blooded Choctaw Native American until I was 17 years old. Grandmother was the healer of the family and was what you would call an Herbalist Healer/Shaman. She got very sick and had to go to the hospital in the nearby town 10 miles away. The only reason I found out about her background was because my father had an argument with the doctor because they did not want to treat my grandmother because she was Choctaw Indian. This was in 1974.



Q - Do you carry a cultural aspect of your upbringing with you? How so?



A - My grandmother and father taught all of us that if you go out hunting for game or if you are just playing in the yard, you never kill an animal, bird, snake, bug, ant unless you are prepared to eat it. I was taught how to track animals for hunting, nesting, and when to plant crops and harvest them.



Because this is the way I was raised, I have two children and three grandsons here in Virginia who I have passed this kind of upbringing to. We go out on nature walks and I have taught them what types of trees are around us, how to read signs of the wind, and to track animals. My daughter has also taught her boys how to grow fruits and vegetables in a garden setting.



Q - How did you come to be a part of the Native American Indian Heritage ERG group?



A - When I first met the NNSY ERG Coordinator Valerie Fulwood, we were in a casual setting with another coworker in 2018. Over the remainder of 2018 we were able to meet formally and discuss my background, and she briefed me on where the command was going with Employee Resource Groups and what the goal for Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s future would look like going forward. I showed an interest in being a part of this growth process and started volunteering with her to help make changes at the shipyard.



Q - How would you describe your experience as a Native American working in the shipyard?



A - I have always been treated with respect since the first day of my arrival at New Employee Orientation at the shipyard. It wasn’t until I asked for permission from my management to be a part of the Native American Indian Heritage ERG did they know that I was part Native American. Since I identified to my management however, supervisors and coworkers have expressed an interest in finding out more about Native Americans and try to attend the sessions we have had as an ERG.



Q - How would you describe the diversity and inclusivity in the shipyard?



A - Although there are not many Native Americans in the shipyard, shipyard leadership has encouraged the support and attended the events that our group has sponsored. We have also been supported by the Training and Development Branch’s (Code 1142) NNSY ERG Coordinator Valerie Fulwood, and all of the Public Affairs staff (Code 1160) to get the word out about events that have been held and now with COVID-19 the teleconferences and discussion.



Q - How has it improved or changed between now and back then? What is the change that you hope to see moving forward in the shipyard regarding diversity and inclusivity?



A - Things that have changed for the better as reported by Code 900T that all supervisors at NNSY have attended the following classes Learning Organization 101, which covers the basic skills needed to work in a diverse workplace. Other classes supervisors are being scheduled for is the Lean Sigma Six Yellow Belt training that teaches employees how to meet as teams, and have two way communications. These same classes are being offered to all employees and the individual needs to communicate with their supervisor and training coordinator to be scheduled to attend.



The only improvement or change would be to encourage the NNSY workforce as a whole to follow all of the rules, regulations and local instructions relating to the treatment of the workforce as stated in the Office of Personnel Management Guidance—no matter the ethnicity and/or cultural background. Following the rules for the fair treatment of individuals should be the primary focus of each individual which would help make improvements.



Q - Why is it important to celebrate Native American Indian Heritage month?



A - This month is a time to celebrate the diverse and rich cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native American Indian people.



Q - What is its significance to you personally?



A - I agree that we should honor the sacrifices many tribal citizens have made in defense of our great nation. At the same time however, the present is an important time to reaffirm our commitment, and to work with each other to help to protect our rich and diverse heritage.



Q - How is Native American Indian Heritage Month related to C.O.R.E. and the mission?



A - The Native Americans who have served in our military and now serve as Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees, active duty service members and reservists have done so admirably. The legacy of service spans the history of our nation. This history includes the pride that we all, as Native American employees, claim everyday as we come into the gates of this installation. We each play a role in helping to preserve the proud heritage of our ancestors and culture, and to reaffirm our commitment to working towards maintaining the C.O.R.E. shipyard values.



For more information regarding the Native American Indian Heritage ERG, please contact Camille Sorenson at camille.sorenson@navy.mil.

