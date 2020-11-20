W.Va. Guard turning focus to preparation for vaccine distribution

This week, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) began to increase their planning efforts related to vaccine distribution, as numerous potential vaccines are making their way through the trial phases nationwide.



Emphasis is being placed on logistics coordination, storage requirements and distribution channels from a National Guard perspective. Planning work with representatives from various state agencies including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, academic partners, health care representatives, and many others has continued throughout the week.

This week marked the completion of more than 250 days of supporting the state's COVID-19 response. Currently, there are 486 members of the WVNG on duty and we have completed 2,946 missions to date.

Aside from focusing on plans for vaccine distribution, COVID-19 testing remained a key line of effort over the past week, with the Guard providing assistance in conducting nearly 9,000 COVID-19 tests at 106 testing lanes across the state. This weekend, Guard personnel will be supporting 15 testing lanes in various counties.



Also this week, Task Force Sustainment successful delivered 160,000 rapid test kits to long-term care facilities. These tests, made by BinaxNow, increase the rapid testing capabilities for congregate settings, which offers results within 15 minutes of administration of the test. In addition, Task Force Sustainment continued to provide assistance in assembling COVID-19 test kits, delivering PPE to locations throughout the state and also had personnel perform courier services to expedite the transfer of test specimen to labs.



To assist long-term care facilities in increasing their mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Task Force CRE implemented the construction of isolation protective barriers at various locations. To date, the task force has been able to complete two barrier missions at Talbot Nursing Home in Belington and John Manchin Nursing home in Fairmont. By providing these barriers, airflow is limited to sections of the facilities, helping to eliminate the airborne spread of the virus.



Guard members also provided support at the Stevens Correctional Facility in McDowell County as a part of their disinfection missions this week. The team also provided support to various other facilities throughout the State of West Virginia for sanitization and disinfection.



These mission successes include, but are not limited to:

. Received and distributed 19,874,682 pieces of PPE

. Sanitization of 632 first responder vehicles

. Disinfection of 15,285 N-95 masks

. Administration of 76,872 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

. Assembly of 456,600 COVID-19 testing kits

. Training of 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

