Army Installs New Chief Data Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Army has announced that David M. Markowitz has assumed the role of Chief Data Officer and Analytics Officer for the Office of the Chief Information Officer beginning in October.



As CDO/CAO, Markowitz acts as the principal advisor to the CIO and other Army senior leaders on data and data analytics strategy. He steps into his new position following the realignment of the Army CIO and G-6 into two separate offices in September. He takes over the role from Greg Garcia, deputy chief information officer of the Army.



"Dr. Markowitz brings just the sort of knowledge and talents and leadership qualities this team needs to ensure digital overmatch on the battlefield of the information age,” Garcia said. “He already has the sort of career and resume you could only dream of. He has changed our great Army before, and we are looking forward to the changes he will bring to our Army again in his new role within the office of the CIO.”



Previously, Markowitz’s served from 2016 to 2020 as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, where he was responsible for Army programs, business mission area data, Army studies management, and the Center for Army Analysis.



In that capacity, he served as the principal advisor to the G-8 on key issues that included formulating plans and programs, acquiring resources, developing communication networks, executing operations, and evaluating results.



Markowitz also served as the Army’s Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 from 2012 to 2016. During that time his principal duties included formulating and executing Army-wide operational policy, and providing strategic direction on Army strategy and plans, force management and operations.



Prior to joining Headquarters, Department of the Army staff, Markowitz served in positions with Department of State Political-Military Bureau's Office of Weapons Proliferation, the Army Research, Development and Engineering Center, and the Sloan School of Management at MIT.



A Massachusetts native, Markowitz is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics. He also holds a doctorate in operations research from MIT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 10:40 Story ID: 383560 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Installs New Chief Data Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.