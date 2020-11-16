NMCP’S RRRT ASSISTS TEXAS HOSPITAL IN COVID-19 RESPONSE

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Rapid...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Rapid Rural Response Team (RRRT) deployed to Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande, Texas, to help in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) from July 19 to Sept. 7. The hospital's staff gathered with the team prior to the end of the mission and showed their thanks with posters of gratitude. As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness. see less | View Image Page

The RRRT is a seven-person team that consists of one Intensive Care Unit (ICU) physician, five ICU nurses and one respiratory therapist. The team is able to be rapidly deployed in 48 hours, and stands on call with a sea-bag ready for one month prior to being called to deploy.



“Due to the small nature of our teams we are able to foster a great team and are able to focus on developing safe patient care that cater to each individual’s strengths,” said Lt. Ruth Johns, an ICU nurse and an RRRT member.



The Starr County Memorial Hospital has 48 beds, no critical care assets, and a single at night-only emergency room trained physician. Due to the pandemic, the hospital created a 29-bed COVID Unit out of necessity.

“Starr County Memorial Hospital was in a state profound crisis when we showed up,” Johns said.



During the RRRT’s time at Starr County Memorial Hospital, they cared for 189 COVID-19 patients, and created an ethics committee with processes to discuss the complex needs of a community in crisis.



“I’ve had the pleasure of having four deployments during my time in the Navy, and my time with the RRRT in Texas has by far been the most rewarding experience I have had,” Johns said. “There is something truly special about serving in the US for American citizens in need of our help.”



Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, said providing assistance via the RRRT is one of the most gratifying missions for NMCP. “We are here to answer the call,” said Mulligan. “What many don’t know is that we are ready to deploy our medical talent in a moment’s notice wherever the need may be, abroad or domestically. It is what we do proudly, and we are always ready to assist.”



Johns added that the RRRT team members got to the point where they were able to anticipate each other’s needs. “The collaboration between the physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists was absolutely incredible and we were able to optimize the care that we were able to provide,” said Johns. “Our presence made it possible for their community members to have a fighting chance against COVID-19.”



