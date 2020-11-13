SUBLANT civilian receives Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award

A Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) civilian received the Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award, Nov. 13.



John D. Moss, former director, submarine requirements and warfare development, received the award for his exceptional dedication and devotion to duty during his retirement ceremony.



Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR), spoke on Moss’ 18 years at SUBLANT and the lasting impact he had on the organization.



“John first arrived at SUBLANT as the deputy of submarine requirements and warfare development department, and eventually took over as the department’s director,” said Caudle. “From my perspective, John absolutely crushed that assignment. He set forth initiatives at SUBLANT that will endure and systemically change how we fundamentally do business in that department.”



The praises for Moss did not end with Caudle, but continued as Don Hoffer, executive director, SUBFOR, recounted the time spent working alongside him.



“After forty years of service and the entire area he covered, there are very few civilians in the history of the U.S. Navy who have contributed and sacrificed as much as John and his family have,” said Hoffer. “We should all recognize and appreciate that individuals like John don’t come around very often, and we are very fortunate to have had him here for almost 20 years.”



While Moss’ retirement marks the end of 18 successful years at SUBLANT, it also marks the end of a civilian career spanning 41 years and multiple organizations.



“My 41 years of working just seemed to happen,” said Moss. “I was blessed never to have a job I did not enjoy. I worked for many talented professionals who made me better and who enriched my life experience. In my first 23, years I worked on six different echelon one, two and three staffs, each preparing me for the last and best 18 years of my career right here at SUBLANT. This truly is a great organization.”



Moss’ civilian career was not exclusive to the U.S. Navy, but extended into the surrounding community.



“Service goes much further than just working for the Navy, John was also a community leader,” said Caudle reflecting on Moss’ leadership. “He supported the Boy Scouts of America as a member of the Tidewater Council Board of Directors and served multiple terms on the Virginia Beach city council since as far back as 1986.”



After receiving his award and certificate of retirement, Moss offered final words for his department.



“To my colleagues, there are just not enough words or time to capture all the great teamwork and collective achievements,” said Moss. “Each team member, past and present, has exercised a critical role in the future readiness and competitive advantages of our nation’s submarine forces. All the words you heard here were words that you earned and it was a privilege to be your coach because you were the winning team.”



The Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award is an honorary award to recognize contributions to the Department’s national security, mission, humanitarian, or peacekeeping efforts.



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 09:12 Story ID: 383556 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBLANT civilian receives Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.