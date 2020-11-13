Dr. Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform

Dr. Raj G. Iyer was selected for the Senior Executive Service in November 2020 and assumed the position as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Information Technology Reform in the Office of the Secretary of the Army.



As CIO, Dr. Iyer serves as the principal advisor to and directs all matters representing the Secretary of the Army relating to Information Management/ Information Technology (IM/IT). He sets the strategic direction and oversees the execution of policies and programs for IM/IT including managing an integrated IT architecture, enterprise data management, cybersecurity, and cloud management. He oversees the capital planning and execution of $18 billion portfolio for implementation of an enterprise IM/IT programs that deliver a responsive, effective, secure, collaborative and trusted environment of communication, information and technological superiority for the Army and its joint and allied nation partners.



Dr. Iyer previously served as the Managing Director for Government and Public Services and Senior Manager, Technology Strategy, Defense, and National Security for Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia. Prior to his role at Deloitte, Dr. Iyer served as the Senior Technology Advisor for the US Department of Health and Human Services, Bethesda, Maryland; Director, Information Services Design and Development Group, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Baltimore, Maryland; Chief Technology Officer and Acting Deputy CIO, Army Materiel Command, Huntsville, Alabama; Director for Data Management, US Army Tank and Automotive Armaments Command, Warren, Michigan; Program Manager for Product Lifecycle Management, US Army Tank Automotive R&D Center, Warren, Michigan; Chief Technology Officer and Vice President for Product Development, Imagecom Inc., Arlington, Texas; Research Associate, Automation and Robotics Research Institute, Ft. Worth, Texas; and Systems Engineer, FlightSafety International Inc., Hurst, Texas.



Dr. Iyer holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from India’s National Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas, a MBA from the Ross School or Business, University of Michigan, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas. He is Acquisition Corps certified, a Project Management Professional (PMP), and Lean Six Sigma (Black Belt).



His top civilian awards and professional achievements include the Meritorious Civilian Service Award and the International William Conroy Standards Professional Award. He has published dozens of peer reviewed papers and articles worldwide. Dr. Iyer also co-founded a venture capital funded startup company focused on developing web-based enterprise software products for design collaboration in the engineering supply chain.

