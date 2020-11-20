NAVFAC Southwest Opens New Facility and Energy Operations Center

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Oestereicher inaugurated the new Facility & Energy Operations Center (FEOC) Oct. 28 with a ribbon cutting ceremony in San Diego.



The $3 million project included the construction of the FEOC building and the replacement of a copper network with the installation of a fiber optic network connecting 180 buildings throughout metro San Diego. The FEOC is co-located with the Regional Operations Center at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) and supports the entire Southwest Region.



“We are pleased to have an operations center where all the data from our building and utility control systems are integrated and displayed in near-real team manner,” said Paige Hoffmann, NAVFAC Southwest Smart Grid team lead.



The FEOC consists of eleven workstations for Smart Grid Analysts and programmers and large, high definition displays and audio visual equipment. It is also the future home of the Utilities Duty Desk.



The objectives of the center are optimize and integrate data from the field through the Smart Grid, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and facility-related control systems(FRCS) applications, effectively and efficiently operate AMI metering and building and utility control systems, implement FRCS standardization, increase operational efficiency and mission availability, and decrease total cost of ownership by reducing energy costs and moving toward condition-based maintenance.



“Our Smart Grid analysts now have access to actionable information which allows us to better support the Navy mission, reduce the Navy’s energy bill, and move toward condition-based maintenance of Southwest Region facilities,” said Hoffmann.



The center is currently connecting 3,000 AMI meters across the Region and 300 buildings on the area-wide energy management systems (AWEMS).



Future plans will add Smart Grid buildings, advanced analytics, automated fault detection and diagnostics (AFDD), and optimize the use of Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) business systems such as MAXIMO, CIRCUITS UA and MDM.



“Smart Grid will be a force multiplier, driving data quality and completeness and generating ROI for COMNAVREG Southwest,” said Hoffmann.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 03:10 Story ID: 383551 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Opens New Facility and Energy Operations Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.