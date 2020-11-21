Mission Command Support Group Welcomes New Commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. Adam Dietrich (right) assumed command of the Mission Command Support Group from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Adam Dietrich (right) assumed command of the Mission Command Support Group from Col. Jeffrey Pugh during a change of command ceremony Nov. 21, 2020 at Ft. Snelling Minnesota. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. see less | View Image Page

Col. Adam Dietrich assumed command of the Mission Command Support Group from Col. Jeffrey D. Pugh during a change of command ceremony Nov. 21, 2020 on Ft. Snelling, Minnesota.

Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, officiated the event.

The ceremony was held in a small but very intimate conference room with friends and family.

“Good morning friends, families and Soldiers of the Mission Command Support Group,” said Guthrie. “It’s great to be here and celebrate a long-standing tradition in the military change of command,” he said.

“The definition of Army leadership is the process of influencing people by providing direction, and motivation to accomplish the mission and improve the organization, and we have two great examples with these two commanders,” said Guthrie

The change of command symbolizes the transfer of authority and leadership from one commander to another. The sergeant major passes the unit colors to the outgoing commander, who then passes the colors to the incoming commander, who then returns the colors to the sergeant major.

“The passing of the colors is done with confidence that the unit will continue to build readiness, remain mission focused and that Soldiers and their Families will be taken care for,” said Guthrie.

Guthrie stressed the importance of the Mission Command Supports Group’s mission and praised Pugh for his past leadership, and welcomed Dietrich to his new assignment.

“This last year has been an absolutely crazy operational and training tempo. We have had units return from deployments, we had some getting ready for deployments, and now adjusting to training and living with a pandemic,” said Pugh.

“Like I said, it’s been a busy year, but our Soldiers have risen to the challenge and I am confident they will continue to do so,” he continued.

Pugh has been commander for the Mission Command Support Group for more than two years all while being a lieutenant with the Arlington Texas Police Department.

“I want to thank the love and my support my wife has given to me since we were 16 years old. Her strength, intelligence, and perseverance have been instrumental in making me into the man I am today.”

“Being the spouse of a Reserve Soldier and a Police Officer is not easy and I appreciate the sacrifices she has made to allow me to continue my career in the Army,” said Pugh.

Pugh has successfully commanded one of the most diverse organization in the Army Reserve.

Pugh has commanded two Theater Public Affairs Support Elements, four Army Bands, Military History Detachments and multiple Chaplains Detachments, all with limited staffs and units spread over 11 different states.

With over 30 years of experience Pugh reached an accomplishment that he never once thought was possible.

“In recognition of his hard work and a career of sustained excellence, the Army Reserve has selected you (Pugh) for promotion to brigadier general and assignment as the Deputy Commanding General at the U.S Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, where he will influence the training of Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Soldiers,” said Guthrie.



Guthrie said as he passed the colors to Col. Dietrich, that he (Dietrich) is now in charge, and charged him with providing purpose, direction and motivation to the MCSG.

“You will be called upon to balance building Soldiers and combat readiness, while executing missions across the globe, and preparing multiple organizations for what the Army needs, all in post-COVID 19 environments,” said Guthrie

“I want to thank everyone who came out today and I want to thank Col. Pugh for setting me up for success and for setting me up with a smooth transition,” said Dietrich. You have put together a fine team and together we will do our best. I look forward to working with each of you.